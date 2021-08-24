Cancel
Fitness

Weight gain isn't inevitable when you start college

By University of Georgia
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone's heard about the so-called freshman 15, but new research from the University of Georgia suggests that counteracting this weight gain might be more complicated than just taking a walk around the quad. The freshman 15 is actually a bit of a misnomer, with students typically only putting on around...

