T cells are pivotal effectors of the immune system and can be harnessed as therapeutics for regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy. An unmet challenge in the field is the development of a clinically relevant system that is readily scalable to generate large numbers of T-lineage cells from hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). Here, we report a stromal cell-free, microbead-based approach that supports the efficient in vitro development of both human progenitor T (proT) cells and T-lineage cells from CD34+cells sourced from cord blood, GCSF-mobilized peripheral blood, and pluripotent stem cells (PSCs). DL4-μbeads, along with lymphopoietic cytokines, induce an ordered sequence of differentiation from CD34+ cells to CD34+CD7+CD5+ proT cells to CD3+αβ T cells. Single-cell RNA sequencing of human PSC-derived proT cells reveals a transcriptional profile similar to the earliest thymocytes found in the embryonic and fetal thymus. Furthermore, the adoptive transfer of CD34+CD7+ proT cells into immunodeficient mice demonstrates efficient thymic engraftment and functional maturation of peripheral T cells. DL4-μbeads provide a simple and robust platform to both study human T cell development and facilitate the development of engineered T cell therapies from renewable sources.