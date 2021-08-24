Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of Long-Term Success

Since there are many different kinds of drug addictions, there are also different kinds of ways to treat those drug addictions. There is a level of drug addiction, the level goes from mild, moderate, too all the way to extreme or severe. And each level has its own treatment program specifically designed for it, but the treatment programs might be changed while getting treated depending upon the results so they are flexible. This is done to make sure that the patient gets complete treatment and that their addiction does not keeps relapsing because one kind of treatment is not working. For example, if someone is a mild drug addict, they will be given outpatient treatment program, which is the starter treatment for drug addicts who have mild addiction. Let us suppose the treatment after finishing does not get the required results, then the patient will be given intense outpatient treatment, which is a higher form of outpatient treatment program at Colorado detox center.