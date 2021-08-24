Zach Eddy reads "Indigo Bunting" by Simmons Buntin
A former aluminum worker, Zach Eddy received his MFA from the University of Idaho. He has been awarded the Wenatchee Valley College Earth Day Poetry Prize, a Centrum Writers' Conference Fellowship from Central Washington University, and an honorable mention in the 2021 Academy of American Poets University and College Contest. His work has been published in High Desert Journal, The Comet Magazine, Terrain.org, and elsewhere. He teaches English composition at Wenatchee Valley College.
