Zach Eddy reads "Indigo Bunting" by Simmons Buntin

Seeking out Indigenous writers is a good way to find a great book. The 12 memoirs in my list below tell powerful, moving stories. Many of the stories contain darkness — the pain of mistreatment, abuse, lost families — but they also tell stories of hope and triumph. They vary in form as well. Some of these books are straightforward chronological narratives of a life, while others are poetic and fragmented, and others tell stories through letters or essays. There is a book on this list for every kind of reader.