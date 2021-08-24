Major discovery in sizing nanoparticles using fluid-filled tubes

Time-resolved small-angle X-ray scattering measurements were made for a mixed solution of negatively charged silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) and positively charged atelocollagen (AC) in buffers at pH = 3 and 4 at 25 °C, in which the scattering intensity from the AC molecules was very weak in the investigated q (magnitude of the scattering vector) range. The scattering intensity from the SiNPs at the low q end and middle q range gradually increased and decreased, respectively, and reached asymptotic values approximately 5–20 min after rapid mixing of the two solutions of SiNPs and AC. This clearly shows that the structural formation of the SiNP–AC complex is on the time scale of minutes. Furthermore, the structure factor at 30 min after mixing is consistent with the previously investigated data for SiNPs and triple helical AC at 15 °C. The obtained time scale to form the complex can be important information to control the aggregating structure of SiNPs with the aid of collagen molecules.