Major discovery in sizing nanoparticles using fluid-filled tubes

nanowerk.com
 9 days ago

(Nanowerk News) The functionality of nanoparticles in a host of applications, including drug delivery and nano-optics, is often dictated by their mass and size. Measuring these properties simultaneously for the same nanoparticle has also been challenging. Now scientists from the University of Melbourne and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have...

Kinetics of the complex formation of silica nanoparticles with collagen

Time-resolved small-angle X-ray scattering measurements were made for a mixed solution of negatively charged silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) and positively charged atelocollagen (AC) in buffers at pH = 3 and 4 at 25 °C, in which the scattering intensity from the AC molecules was very weak in the investigated q (magnitude of the scattering vector) range. The scattering intensity from the SiNPs at the low q end and middle q range gradually increased and decreased, respectively, and reached asymptotic values approximately 5–20 min after rapid mixing of the two solutions of SiNPs and AC. This clearly shows that the structural formation of the SiNP–AC complex is on the time scale of minutes. Furthermore, the structure factor at 30 min after mixing is consistent with the previously investigated data for SiNPs and triple helical AC at 15 °C. The obtained time scale to form the complex can be important information to control the aggregating structure of SiNPs with the aid of collagen molecules.
Rotational dynamics often challenge physical intuition while enabling unique realizations, from the rotor of a gyroscope that maintains its orientation regardless of the outer gimbals, to a tennis racket that rotates around its handle when tossed face-up in the air. In the context of inertial sensing, which can measure mass with atomic precision, rotational dynamics are normally considered a complication hindering measurement interpretation. Here, we exploit the rotational dynamics of a microfluidic device to develop a modality in inertial sensing. Combining theory with experiments, we show that this modality measures the volume of a rigid particle while normally being insensitive to its density. Paradoxically, particle density only emerges when fluid viscosity becomes dominant over inertia. We explain this paradox via a viscosity-driven, hydrodynamic coupling between the fluid and the particle that activates the rotational inertia of the particle, converting it into a ‘viscous flywheel’. This modality now enables the simultaneous measurement of particle volume and mass in fluid, using a single, high-throughput measurement.

