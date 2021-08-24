WICKED! Powerboat Sporting Twin V-16s, 2,200 Horsepower, Headed To Shootout
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout fans will see a new, remarkable machine on the water this year: a 42-foot MTI sporting twin V-16 engines. Total horsepower: 2,200. Slowed by the pandemic in 2020, the Sixteen Power V-16 engine project has regained momentum, according to the Detroit company’s Tom Robinson. A pair of the outfit’s naturally aspirated mill producing a combined 2,200 hp have been installed in a 42-foot MTI catamaran owned by former offshore racer and performance-boating enthusiast Jeff Stevenson, and water-testing is ongoing.www.lakeexpo.com
