WICKED! Powerboat Sporting Twin V-16s, 2,200 Horsepower, Headed To Shootout

Adastra, or to the stars, as the poet Virgil once said, is not your average superyacht. With its striking spaceship profile, it might look like a concept. Delivered in 2012, this 140-footer has spent nearly a decade exploring the globe. “We have been lucky enough to spend at least three months on board every year since the build, crossing the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and exploring the more traditional cruising grounds of the Mediterranean and Caribbean,” the owner, requesting anonymity, told Robb Report. “Adastra is a truly stable and safe oceangoing yacht.” It also happens to be one of the most...