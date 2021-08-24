Two Generations of Freshmen Explore Ways to Get Involved on Campus

The upcoming semester is set to mark the return of many things we love about U.Va. Between the switch back to in-person classes, the revitalization of many student groups which underwent either a full pause or significant changes during the height of the pandemic and the arrival of the incoming Class of 2025, the return to many cherished communities and spaces is bound to feel both exciting and a bit overwhelming — especially for new students. Particularly in the arts field, the changes of the past year have created significant difficulties for artistic communities, but have also made them all the more resilient and enduring. If you are an artistically inclined first year sitting in your new dorm room and thinking about what to do now that you’re at college, here is a breakdown of some places to get started. Even if majoring in the arts isn’t exactly your thing, there are still plenty of ways to get involved at the University both in and out of the classroom.