Chattanooga, TN

Two Generations of Freshmen Explore Ways to Get Involved on Campus

By Madison Meadows, Staff Writer
theutcecho.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom new students turning Vine Street into their home, to packed seats at Convocation, and Goat Yoga on Chamberlain Field, the high energy of back-to-school season is in the air at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Underclassmen are warmly welcomed to campus with excitement and optimism—hopes are high for...

Soccermercercluster.com

Getting involved with intramurals and club sports on campus

Intramural and club sports are once again available for students this year. Intramurals are recreational sports where students sign up, make teams, and play in leagues created by the Department of Recreational Sports and Wellness. These sports include typical activities like soccer and basketball as well as more unique options like pickleball or dodgeball. Registration is fairly informal and students can form teams with friends, Greek organizations, clubs and more.
Collegesnowdecatur.com

Millikin University students returning to campus beginning August 14th

August 12, 2021 – Area residents are reminded that foot and vehicle traffic will be increasing with students returning to Millikin University’s campus starting on Saturday, August 14. Millikin University will be hosting multiple move-in days for first-year students beginning Saturday, August 14 through Tuesday, August 17, from 8 am...
CollegesSandspur

Rollins welcomes over 500 freshmen to campus

Amidst a global pandemic, Rollins did not struggle with convincing potential Tars to apply to the college. Rollins received 8,400 applications for Fall 2021, a 35 percent increase from Fall 2020, and admitted 540 of those applicants. Those 540 incoming students include a world champion wakeboarder, a professional opera singer, and a competitive Lego builder.
Charlottesville, VAUV Cavalier Daily

Getting involved — U.Va. Arts style

The upcoming semester is set to mark the return of many things we love about U.Va. Between the switch back to in-person classes, the revitalization of many student groups which underwent either a full pause or significant changes during the height of the pandemic and the arrival of the incoming Class of 2025, the return to many cherished communities and spaces is bound to feel both exciting and a bit overwhelming — especially for new students. Particularly in the arts field, the changes of the past year have created significant difficulties for artistic communities, but have also made them all the more resilient and enduring. If you are an artistically inclined first year sitting in your new dorm room and thinking about what to do now that you’re at college, here is a breakdown of some places to get started. Even if majoring in the arts isn’t exactly your thing, there are still plenty of ways to get involved at the University both in and out of the classroom.
CollegesCentral Michigan Life

Getting involved makes CMU a more inclusive campus

Whether you come from a big city or tiny town, college life can be a complete one-eighty. As a service to its students, Central Michigan University carries a responsibility to make campus as inclusive as possible by providing representation for all identities. Students and staff said the best way to...
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

Annual street festival sparks student involvement for freshmen, sophomores

The Big Red Welcome Street Festival, hosted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s New Student Enrollment, drew a large crowd of students to the parking lot east of Memorial Stadium on Sunday. With multiple local businesses and student organizations registered, the lot was filled with free merchandise, music and laughter. Due to...
Advocacynorthernstar.info

Involvement Fair introduces students to 105 organizations on campus

DeKALB — Students filled the Holmes Student Center Sunday to see how they could get involved with the numerous types of organizations NIU has to offer, including Greek life, sports, social clubs and more. The Involvement Fair, a part of NIU’s Week of Welcome, was held from 1 to 4...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

SKYCTC gets students more involved on campus with SKY Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKYCTC hosted its annual Back to School SKY Fest Tuesday afternoon. Students had the chance to walk around to several tables set up and learn about the various unique clubs and organizations offered on campus. “This is really our first large event of the semester...
AdvocacyGonzaga Bulletin

Zagtivism: getting involved with activism-based clubs on campus

For many students, it was more difficult than usual to get involved on campus during the 2020-2021 school year. With many activities relegated to Zoom meetings and others fully canceled, it was easy to feel disconnected from the Gonzaga community. Fortunately, many clubs and activities survived the pandemic, and there...
Collegestheutcecho.com

Is Going to College Worth It?

In today's society, going to college remains a big deal. For many, going to college is a rite of passage. For others, it can be filled with many challenges that make finishing school much harder. As I get closer to finishing college, the question of whether it will all be...
Tarrant County, TXtcu360.com

Exploring student job opportunities on-campus

TCU offers a number of opportunities for students to earn money or other benefits while keeping a college student’s bustling day in mind. Committing to a job, even if it is part-time, can raise some concerns for students as most off-campus jobs can be time consuming. Additionally, many jobs don’t...
EducationDartmouth

First-Generation Students Get Their Bearings on Campus

For the past four weeks, students participating in the First-Year Student Enrichment Program (FYSEP) have been getting a preview of life on campus, with classes taught by Dartmouth faculty, skill-building workshops, team and community-building activities, goal-setting and self-assessment sessions, and lots of time outdoors. The goal, according to the FYSEP website, is for students to “learn the mechanics of a successful Dartmouth experience while forging a strong peer network that will continue even after graduation.”
Collegesthecitymenus.com

UWG welcomes class of 2025 in new student Convocation

College is back at the University of West Georgia, with students returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester today and the institution’s class of 2025 welcomed in a Convocation ceremony Tuesday night. President Dr. Brendan Kelly spoke during the ceremony, sharing with the first-year students that attendance at UWG...
Digital Collegian

Penn State students discover their place, purpose through club involvement

With almost 1,000 different clubs and organizations, 275 major options and many different ways to get involved with the community, recent Penn State graduate Madeline Detwiler said she felt overwhelmed during her first few semesters at the university. Initially, Detwiler said she got involved with THON, founded an intramural sports...
CollegesEastern Progress

Q&A: Professor Fry gives tips for students success

Jason Fry, an assistant professor in the department of physics, geosciences and astronomy at Eastern Kentucky University outlined tips for students to be successful this year. Question: “What are the most important things for a student to know to be academically successful?”. Fry: “One of the first barriers that students...

