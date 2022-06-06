Best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors 2022

It may be a little old at this point, but the Google Pixel 5a is still one of the best Android phones you can buy. If you're planning on getting one, we recommend grabbing one of the best Pixel 5a screen protectors to shield that 6.34-inch OLED panel from dings and scratches. There are many different options to choose from, and we've rounded up our favorites to help out.

These screen protectors will shield your Pixel 5a's display against scratches

Ferilinso Screen Protector

The best

There's more to protecting the Pixel 5a than just the big slab of glass on the front. This kit from Ferilinso includes three screen protectors for the main display and two more for the rear camera module, made to avoid any distortion.

Supershieldz PET Clear Shield

Plastic shield

Tempered glass screen protectors aren't for everyone, and thankfully Supershieldz makes some great PET film screen protectors. Not only do you get six of these in a single pack, but they are straightforward to install, and they add very little bulk, so you'll likely forget it's even there.

CaptainShld Anti-Scratch Screen Protector

Bubble-free

This four-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from CaptainShld will keep your main screen and rear camera module safe from any scratches. They are case-friendly, feature an oleophobic coating to protect against oily fingerprints, and are ultra-thin, so you aren't adding unnecessary bulk.

Supershieldz Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack)

Ultra-clear

This three-pack of Supershieldz Glass Screen Protectors offers almost complete clarity without affecting the touch feedback of the Pixel 5a. Plus, Supershieldz offers a "no-hassle" lifetime replacement warranty, so you can easily get a new one after the others have met their maker.

OMOTON High Definition Screen Protector (3+2 pack)

Keep it thin

The problem with some screen protectors is that they simply add too much thickness to the screen. But that's not a problem with this five-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from OMOTON, as these measure in at just 0.3mm thin.

Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector (2 pack)

For your eyes only

No one likes it when someone looks over their shoulder while using a phone. With the Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protectors, you won't have to worry about prying eyes. Since it's made with tempered glass, you'll get the maximum protection. Plus, you'll have a spare screen protector if something happens to the first one.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector (2 pack)

Case friendly

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a bit different compared to other screen protectors. First, installing one of these is a bit of a process, as the film features "self-healing properties." Doing so will ensure that your screen protector won't get dinged up just from tiny scratches. And if something does happen to the protector, then ArmorSuit will replace it, no questions asked.

Sucnakp Rough Grip Case with Screen Protector

Everything you need

Getting a screen protector is just one step in keeping your Pixel 5a protected. And, likely, you've already picked out a case. But for those who haven't, the Sucnakp Rough Grip Case offers durability and includes a tempered glass screen protector. With this, you won't have to worry about your case and screen protector not being compatible.

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector

No more glare

The all-glass front panels of today's smartphone displays may look good, but they're also incredibly reflective. If you find that irksome, we suggest getting IQ Shield's matte screen protector for your Google Pixel 5a. It not only helps reduce eye strain by eliminating glare but also improves outdoor legibility.

Get the best Pixel 5a screen protectors

There are quite a few options available if you're looking for the best Pixel 5a screen protectors. Our favorite is this five-pack combo of protectors from Ferilinso. You get three screen protectors for the main display, and two more to keep your phone's rear camera module from picking up any scratches or marks. Also, the LED flash cutout ensures you won't have to worry about any distortion when taking pictures.

While tempered glass screen protectors are great, they aren't ideal for everyone. That's where Supershieldz comes in with its six-pack of PET film screen protectors. You get high-definition clarity and increased touch sensitivity, and this thing doesn't even feel like it's there.

Although a great screen protector can shield your phone's display from damage, it can't protect the rest of it. So we also recommend getting one of the best Google Pixel 5a cases to ensure your phone's fully protected.