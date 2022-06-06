ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors 2022

By Prakhar Khanna
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

It may be a little old at this point, but the Google Pixel 5a is still one of the best Android phones you can buy. If you're planning on getting one, we recommend grabbing one of the best Pixel 5a screen protectors to shield that 6.34-inch OLED panel from dings and scratches. There are many different options to choose from, and we've rounded up our favorites to help out.

These screen protectors will shield your Pixel 5a's display against scratches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBOiH_0bbLe6YZ00

Ferilinso Screen Protector

The best

There's more to protecting the Pixel 5a than just the big slab of glass on the front. This kit from Ferilinso includes three screen protectors for the main display and two more for the rear camera module, made to avoid any distortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1WpU_0bbLe6YZ00

Supershieldz PET Clear Shield

Plastic shield

Tempered glass screen protectors aren't for everyone, and thankfully Supershieldz makes some great PET film screen protectors. Not only do you get six of these in a single pack, but they are straightforward to install, and they add very little bulk, so you'll likely forget it's even there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QfXL_0bbLe6YZ00

CaptainShld Anti-Scratch Screen Protector

Bubble-free

This four-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from CaptainShld will keep your main screen and rear camera module safe from any scratches. They are case-friendly, feature an oleophobic coating to protect against oily fingerprints, and are ultra-thin, so you aren't adding unnecessary bulk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl3Kj_0bbLe6YZ00

Supershieldz Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 pack)

Ultra-clear

This three-pack of Supershieldz Glass Screen Protectors offers almost complete clarity without affecting the touch feedback of the Pixel 5a. Plus, Supershieldz offers a "no-hassle" lifetime replacement warranty, so you can easily get a new one after the others have met their maker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPEDg_0bbLe6YZ00

OMOTON High Definition Screen Protector (3+2 pack)

Keep it thin

The problem with some screen protectors is that they simply add too much thickness to the screen. But that's not a problem with this five-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from OMOTON, as these measure in at just 0.3mm thin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aj5AJ_0bbLe6YZ00

Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector (2 pack)

For your eyes only

No one likes it when someone looks over their shoulder while using a phone. With the Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protectors, you won't have to worry about prying eyes. Since it's made with tempered glass, you'll get the maximum protection. Plus, you'll have a spare screen protector if something happens to the first one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6EgP_0bbLe6YZ00

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector (2 pack)

Case friendly

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a bit different compared to other screen protectors. First, installing one of these is a bit of a process, as the film features "self-healing properties." Doing so will ensure that your screen protector won't get dinged up just from tiny scratches. And if something does happen to the protector, then ArmorSuit will replace it, no questions asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqHxi_0bbLe6YZ00

Sucnakp Rough Grip Case with Screen Protector

Everything you need

Getting a screen protector is just one step in keeping your Pixel 5a protected. And, likely, you've already picked out a case. But for those who haven't, the Sucnakp Rough Grip Case offers durability and includes a tempered glass screen protector. With this, you won't have to worry about your case and screen protector not being compatible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ui0OR_0bbLe6YZ00

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector

No more glare

The all-glass front panels of today's smartphone displays may look good, but they're also incredibly reflective. If you find that irksome, we suggest getting IQ Shield's matte screen protector for your Google Pixel 5a. It not only helps reduce eye strain by eliminating glare but also improves outdoor legibility.

Get the best Pixel 5a screen protectors

There are quite a few options available if you're looking for the best Pixel 5a screen protectors. Our favorite is this five-pack combo of protectors from Ferilinso. You get three screen protectors for the main display, and two more to keep your phone's rear camera module from picking up any scratches or marks. Also, the LED flash cutout ensures you won't have to worry about any distortion when taking pictures.

While tempered glass screen protectors are great, they aren't ideal for everyone. That's where Supershieldz comes in with its six-pack of PET film screen protectors. You get high-definition clarity and increased touch sensitivity, and this thing doesn't even feel like it's there.

Although a great screen protector can shield your phone's display from damage, it can't protect the rest of it. So we also recommend getting one of the best Google Pixel 5a cases to ensure your phone's fully protected.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Barely transparent letterbox at bottom of screen.

Welcome to Android Central! Go to Settings>Accessibility>Timing Controls>Time to take action, and make sure it's set to Default (and not 30 seconds). I think the B stands for Britannica, as in the Encyclopedia set.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Anyone get the June update? (4a 5G)

I see the OTA image is posted on Google's site but the check for update button seems to be useless again. We should be able to get it OTA. I'm on Google Fi so there's no carrier intercept involved with mine... This is a STAGGERED rollout, as has been discussed...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#The Protector#Smartphone#Pixel 5a#Pet#Captainshld
Android Central

A new era in ownership of a non-latest model Samsung tablet?

My Tab S7 rebooted overnight for some reason. I decided to go into the update section to see if it had done an update, it hadn't but I decided to check and was SHOCKED to see the JUNE update! That's right - the non-current model of Samsung TABLET has gotten an update as soon as it was released by Google...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy A71 Cases 2022

Samsung's new Galaxy A71 is a beautiful device with many of the bells and whistles you could want, including a fantastic design. Now that you've picked one of these up for yourself, it's important to keep your new investment protected. We've have found the best cases you can get.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Best magnetic charger for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 in 2022

A magnetic charger with fast charging and data transfer makes it easier to keep playing your Oculus Quest or Quest 2 if the battery dies. You can fully immerse yourself into the VR experience, knowing the cable will just fall off if you turn your head too fast, instead of yanking the headset or damaging your USB-C charging cable.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best S22 Ultra cases 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get software updates for a total of four years, but the only way the phone itself will last that long is if you protect it. Bring on the functionality and flair with these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best OnePlus 9 Cases 2022

If you're planning to grab that beautiful new OnePlus 9, your first stop after preordering needs to be picking up a case so that you don't drop it and shatter it the moment you leave home. Thankfully, the selection of cases for the OnePlus 9 is better than recent years, so you have more selection — especially among name-brand cases.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Can't always react in Facebook

Hi, there! I am finding that I am experiencing similar glitches on my Facebook app too -- but not on my internet browser. Do you have everything updated to the latest software? Perhaps try Brave's browser -- I've had a lot of success with it. Maybe it's a mobile site...
INTERNET
Android Central

Android Central

439
Followers
413
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy