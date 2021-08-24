Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Handicapping Purdue's camp quarterback competition

By Kyle Charters
saturdaytradition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 4 of Jeff Brohm’s 5 seasons at Purdue, the Boilermakers have entered training camp with a quarterback competition. This year’s candidates are the same as last, with Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell battling for the starting job, with Austin Burton having an outsider’s chance and Michael Alaimo likely waiting as a promising underclassman.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handicapping#Race#American Football#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
Indiana Sports Coverage

Purdue Football 2021: Position Previews – Quarterbacks

As we enter the 2021 football season , the Boilers are looking to put a weird and unfortunate 2020 season in the rear view mirror, and it wouldn’t be a fall camp if there wasn’t a QB competition at Purdue. Last year, the Quarterback room improved as a whole and took some steps forward, but will likely be leaned on heavily to increase the number of big plays in 2021. Let’s take a look and breakdown who will be vying for the elusive title of QB1 heading into the season.
Oregon Statehammerandrails.com

Jeff Brohm Press Conference Highlight - Oregon State Edition

With Purdue football less than a week away from what we hope will be a glorious return to a full season it’s time for that weekly ritual of #coachspeak! Purdue head man Jeff Brohm took to the microphone Monday to talk about his team, the upcoming game against Oregon State, and a heaping dose of injury news.
West Lafayette, INpurduesports.com

Football Game Notes - vs. Oregon State

Oregon State leads 1-0-0 all-time. Current Streak: Oregon State won the only previous meeting 22-14. Noteworthy: The Beavers came to the Midwest on Oct. 21, 1967, and shocked the second-ranked Boilermakers 22-14 on Homecoming in the only meeting between the two schools prior to this year. Trailing 14-13 after three quarters, Oregon State scored nine unanswered points in the final 15 minutes to pull off the stunning upset. Led by future All-American Bill Enyart's 91 yards on 20 carries, the Beavers out-rushed Purdue 244-144 in the contest. All-American Leroy Keyes accounted for all of the scoring for the Boilers, finding the end zone on rushes of 15 and seven yards. Keyes finished the contest with 74 yards on 14 carries and had five receptions for 57 yards. The contest was a sloppy affair with the Boilers posting six turnovers (three interceptions, three fumbles) to Oregon State's three picks. The Boilermakers eventually overcame the loss to wrap up the season 8-2 and tri-champions of the Big Ten. OSU's 1967 squad, dubbed The Giant Killers, finished the season 7-2-1 having tied No. 2 UCLA and knocking off top-ranked USC, as well.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Emotional Drew Lock reacts to losing Broncos' quarterback competition: 'It's disappointing'

ENGLEWOOD — Drew Lock stepped up to the podium, taking a deep breath before addressing the Denver media. For arguably the first time in his NFL career, the confident 24-year-old looked uncomfortable speaking to reporters Wednesday. His left foot tapped nervously behind him, with his voice as soft as it's ever been. He then delivered a 218-word opening statement about losing the Broncos' starting quarterback job to Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy