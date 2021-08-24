Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘I’m Not F—in’ Playing ‘Panama’ for You Guys’

By Matthew Wilkening
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen is once again pushing back against fans asking him to perform his dad's music, this time telling an online fan that he's "not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys." Van Halen, whose new band Mammoth WVH are spending the summer opening for Guns N' Roses as well...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 1

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Wvh#Guns N Roses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Guns ‘N Roses Defend Eddie Van Halen’s Son on Social Media as He Fires Back at Critics

On Monday, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses came to the defense of their opening act, Wolfgang Van Halen, as he fired back at critics on social media. Wolf is the son of guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who passed away in October 2020 from throat cancer. Wolf is a musician himself as he recently released his own debut solo album. He obviously has the pedigree and even became the bassist for his father’s famous band as a teenager.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Unleashes on Fans Who Want Him to Play His Late Father’s Music

Some wounds are still healing for Wolf Van Halen. The musician recently unleashed on fans when they asked him to play music by his late famous father, Eddie Van Halen. The situation escalated when Wolf Van Halen responded to a fan who stated on Facebook, “Wolfie, I like your stuff. I just think the time to honor Dad is now. You’ve already shown you can stand on your own!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolf Van Halen is ‘Singin’ in Angeles’ in Gritty New Snap

Wolf Van Halen has definitely been working on his music career and is showing off what he’s been doing at concerts in a new snap. Obviously, Wolf Van Halen is the son of late Van Halen guitarist and group co-founder Eddie Van Halen. Wolf has been out on the concert road with his band, Mammoth WVH. Take a look at what he shared with his Instagram followers on Saturday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Banana 101.5

Sammy Hagar – Eddie Van Halen Wanted to ‘Make Some Noise’ Again

As longtime Van Halen fans are now aware, Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen had ended their estrangement, reconnecting privately a few months prior to the guitarist's death. In a new Instagram Live chat with Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers (seen below), Hagar revealed that Van Halen had also suggested that the pair should "make some noise" together again.
MusicWashington Post

Q&A with Sammy Hagar: The magic behind Montrose’s ‘Rock Candy,’ missing Van Halen, and masking up

Like so many, arts reporter Geoff Edgers was grounded by the pandemic. So he decided to launch an Instagram Live show called “Stuck With Geoff” from his barn in Massachusetts. (The show ends this month.) His guests have included Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony S. Fauci and David Byrne, among others. Recently, Edgers chatted with singer Sammy Hagar. (This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY: 'VAN HALEN Was An Incredible Band'

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry offered his opinion on VAN HALEN as well as the legacy of the band's late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential rock musicians of all time. "Eddie was the leader...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Opens Up About Grief 10 Months After Rock Legend's Death

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, revealed that his father's death "still doesn't feel real" 10 months later. Wolfgang took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of photos of him with the rock legend, who died of cancer last year. The snaps showed the 30-year-old musician holding a red electric guitar in the recording studio as he and his father flash huge smiles at the camera. In some pictures, the Van Halen guitarist leaned in to give Wolfgang a kiss on the cheek.
CelebritiesNME

Eddie Van Halen’s son says his death “still doesn’t feel real”

The son of Eddie Van Halen has opened up on the lasting impact of the guitarist’s death, admitting it “still doesn’t feel real”. The rock icon passed away in October 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer, prompting an outpouring of tributes. Reflecting on his father’s death yesterday (August 12),...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Was More Of An Influence On Me As A Keyboard Player'

In a recent interview with Guitarguitar, STONE SOUR's Josh Rand was asked if legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen was an influence on his playing. He said: "Well, here's the thing: not on guitar. Eddie Van Halen was more of an influence on me as a keyboard player, okay? [Laughs] Don't get me wrong: I'm sure everyone who reads this is gonna say, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' Eddie Van Halen, as a guitar player, is obviously on Mount Rushmore, hands down. Not only for technique — as an innovator, everything. I hold him at a high standard. But for me, he influenced guys that influenced me. That's really what it comes down to. It's like [Jimi] Hendrix. I love Jimi and I have massive respect [for him]. He's influenced everyone who's come after him on guitar for rock, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's my top choice in who I enjoy listening to. That's in no way meant as disrespectful."
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Sammy Hagar Says ‘A Few Jams’ Remain in the Van Halen Vault

While Sammy Hagar says there's "not that much" unreleased material from his Van Halen tenure, he tells UCR there are "a few jams" lingering in the vault. "There’s maybe a few more there," the singer notes, addressing "I Want Some Action," a 5150-era demo that he and the Circle bandmate Michael Anthony recently teased on their “Van Hagar / Other Half” social media pages. "There were two songs that we actually finished, 90% finished, that we never got mixed, and they never made a record. One was from Balance, and the other one was from OU812."
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

How Kool and the Gang Won Over Skeptical Van Halen Fans

Robert "Kool" Bell knows some people thought he and the rest of Kool & the Gang were nuts to sign on as the opener for Van Halen's 2012 tour. Van Halen fans may be willing to celebrate good times with David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen, they reckoned, but to get down on it with a veteran R&B group?
Rock Musicguitar.com

Six Van Halen gear myths that people still believe

It’s a testament to Edward Van Halen’s seemingly unquantifiable influence and legacy that 40 years after he first set the guitar world aflame, fans are still debating and dissecting every minutiae of the late, great icon’s gear to uncover the secrets of his inimitable style. But such debate often breeds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy