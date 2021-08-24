Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

By Kimberley Wallace
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K series saw a season of highs and lows, as it made the move to new-gen hardware and tried to keep last-gen users happy. For NBA 2K22, the mission hasn’t changed: a new-gen and current-gen version are both in development with new features to keep players on both hardware invested. “We have two unique experiences again this year,” says executive producer Erick Boenisch. “We made two brand-new games again. That's something that I feel really solid about. It worked really well for us last year; our fans resonated with the different experiences they could play. "

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k#Basketball#Def Jam Recordings#Visual Concepts#Nba#Courtside Reports#Myplayer#Grand Prize#Xp#Vc#Polish#Visuals Concepts#Columbia Records#Ninja Tune#Warner Records#The Courtside Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

NBA 2K22 – 10 Things You Need to Know

It’s that time of the year again when another microtransaction-laden sequel arrives in Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K series. NBA 2K22 is out on September 10th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, bringing a new range of features and cover stars. Let’s take a look at 10 things you should know before picking it up.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Dr Disrespect’s new game studio: Everything we know

Dr Disrespect is officially starting his own video game studio to compete with the likes of CoD and Apex Legends. Here’s everything we know about the Two-Time’s latest venture. Regular viewers of Doc’s streams know making his own game is an idea the streamer’s had for a while now. After...
Video GamesNME

‘League Of Legends’ Preseason 2022 adds objective bounties, new items and more

Riot Games has revealed more on what fans can expect from League Of Legends‘ Preseason 2022, with upcoming changes ranging from objective bounties to all-new Mythic items. Toward the end of every year, League Of Legends enters the Preseason – an exciting time for Riot Games to make sweeping changes to the game without any risk of disrupting the professional scene.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

CoD Vanguard Champion Hill mode: Everything we know so far

Call of Duty: Vanguard is looking to draw out the best players, as new mode Champion Hill looks to refresh familiar concepts. Sledgehammer Games are taking players back to World War 2 this November, as Call of Duty: Vanguard shifts the franchise focus back in time. Digging further into the past, Vanguard lets players “change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war”.
NBAGame Informer Online

NBA 2K22 Brings Back The W, Adding A New Badge Progression System

Last year, the new-gen versions of NBA 2K21 introduced The W, which let you create your own WNBA MyPlayer for the first time and build your own path to stardom by playing for one of the league’s 12 teams. NBA 2K22 wants to build off its success and make the experience even more authentic, putting an emphasis on making calculated decisions that will positively or negatively impact how you progress during your career.
NBAmanofmany.com

NBA 2K22 Gameplay Details: Shooting, Defense, Dunking, and More

It’s that time of the year again when NBA 2K starts ramping up the content previews in anticipation of the launch of their new title. This year’s gameplay developed Mike Wang placed a massive focus on defence, dribbling, and dunking to create a more competitive game than ever before. Gameplay is set to be faster, more skill-based on offense, and there’s even a new player builder. Let’s check it out.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Fans Blast NBA 2K22 Trailer: "Fix This Now... Lonzo Is Not On The Pelicans"

2K Sports can't catch a break recently. The people behind the NBA 2K game have been heavily criticized in the past couple of weeks after they revealed the overall ratings of several players. Like every year, fans had something to say about it, criticizing the decisions and explaining why certain players deserve a higher or lower rating.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

NBA 2K22 New Features: What to Expect

NBA 2K22 is right around the corner, and fans are excited to make use of the many new features this title will introduce. Changes to Offense and Defense gameplay will be implemented, designed with court tactics in mind. New combos and precision shots will be key to taking the court by storm, while a newly-designed blocking system allows for better and faster defense.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

NBA 2K22 gameplay deep dive

Hello, PlayStation Nation! It’s that time of year when we get to unpack all the exciting gameplay enhancements and new features coming your way with NBA 2K22!. We had an ambitious feature list that we wanted to tackle this year: faster-paced gameplay, tighter and more responsive movement, more skill-based offense, and big changes to the player builder. We made a strong push to ensure that we were delivering the same quality gameplay upgrades on both PS5 and PS4, so no matter which version you run with this year, you’re going to get a brand-new experience.
NFLPosted by
Deadline

‘Underrated’ Season 2 Sets Fall Release Including Debut On TBS

Underrated is making the digital debut of its second season on Sept.1 on the Bleacher Report App and gaming channels with a Sept. 24 premiere on TBS. New this season, the series will cover all the major sports video game franchises and feature top game streamers, pro gamers, and online creators who will demonstrate the drills from the games represented in the series. The current roster includes YoBoy Pizza, Mike LaBelle, Ashley Sanders, Nasher and ImDavisss, who collectively reach more than 3M followers across all platforms. The series, co-produced by Bleacher Report and Mandalay Sports Media (MSM), critically-acclaimed producers of The Last...
NFLAwful Announcing

Mandalay Sports Media and B/R Gaming’s Underrated returns Wednesday, expands beyond football

The Bleacher Report/Mandalay Sports Media Underrated series debuted last year as an eight-part digital series on B/R’s YouTube page, hosted by Adam Lefkoe. It saw NFL players (including Denver Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy, seen above) try to improve their Madden ratings in live drills in front of a ratings adjuster for that video game franchise. Now, the series is coming back Wednesday, and it’s gaining some TBS airings later in September. It’s also expanding beyond the NFL to other sports, and it will include professional gamers and top streamers as well. Here’s more on that from a release:
NBAdbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Shot Meter Explained

NBA 2K22 shot meter is changing a bit alongside plenty of other features in 2K22. 2K Games isn't just adding a new addition to the series, but rather, trying to update and improve on multiple systems. One of them is the shot meter. Things like dribbling, post play and defense...
NFLPosted by
SVG

Madden NFL 22 Is Kind Of A Mess

"Madden NFL 22" might've broken the Madden curse, but it didn't break the series' tradition with buggy launches. The latest game in the "Madden NFL" series released on August 20 with mixed reviews from critics, and players are already reporting a number of infuriating problems. Some of these issues range from minor bugs to game-breaking glitches. In short, it's not a good start.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 11 End Date and Time

Season 10 of League of Legends has been full of amazing content. From starting the year with The Ruined King, Viego, wreaking havoc and joining the game. To the Rise of the Sentinels which saw Senna and Lucian taking down Viego and ending the Ruination with some friends. Now as the year comes to a close, many will be wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 11 end date?
FIFAPolygon

NHL 22 heads to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but won’t leave last-gen players behind

2021 is an exciting year for EA Sports’ NHL franchise. It’s making the jump to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, now powered by EA’s Frostbite engine, which will deliver “the biggest single-year visual upgrade to [the series] ever,” lead producer Clement Kwong told the media in a presentation last week. But perhaps the most important part of this generational transition is that EA isn’t leaving anyone behind.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

TimTheTatman reveals biggest issue playing Apex Legends with NICKMERCS

TimTheTatman has revealed the biggest issue playing with fellow Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, as they continue to stutter in the grind towards Diamond Rank in Apex Legends. Anyone active in the FPS content creator scene has seen some of the friendly banter between TimTheTatman and basically the entirety of the internet.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy