Sixers bring back guard Haywood Highsmith on an exhibit 10 deal

By Ky Carlin
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers begin training camp for the 2021-22 season in a little over a month, and they will need to set everything up for that. On Tuesday, they brought back shooting guard Haywood Highsmith on an exhibit 10 deal. Highsmith played five games for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season. He spent the majority of that season and the 2019-20 season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate.

sixerswire.usatoday.com

