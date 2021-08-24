Manufacturing, Technology & Industry 4.0

Mergers and acquisition activity in the tech space has been predicted to increase and there are no figures to back that up. Data from PitchBook, part of Velocity Global’s Cross-Border M&A Monitor: Tech Sector, showed cross-border merger and acquisition volume surged in the first six months of this year. It was at a record pace for transaction volume. It built on the momentum seen in late 2020 and saw in the area of 1,000 cross-border tech deals signed. Together they were worth $139.9 billion.