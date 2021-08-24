Shawnee Sasquatch Festival Coming to Harrisburg Illinois
Harrisburg Illinois is known to be the "gateway to the Shawnee National Forrest" so it's only fitting that it would be home to the first-ever Shawnee Sasquatch Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place on October 2nd, and it's a FULL day of events. They'll have guided hikes, a 5K, the Boston- Qualifying Marathon, a vintage market, carnival rides, live music, craft brewing, and much more. Who knows you may just end up catching Sasquatch playing the saxophone at the event (I didn't make that up, they actually have a saxophone playing sasquatch lined up)!newstalk1280.com
Comments / 0