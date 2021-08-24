Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, IL

Shawnee Sasquatch Festival Coming to Harrisburg Illinois

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg Illinois is known to be the "gateway to the Shawnee National Forrest" so it's only fitting that it would be home to the first-ever Shawnee Sasquatch Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place on October 2nd, and it's a FULL day of events. They'll have guided hikes, a 5K, the Boston- Qualifying Marathon, a vintage market, carnival rides, live music, craft brewing, and much more. Who knows you may just end up catching Sasquatch playing the saxophone at the event (I didn't make that up, they actually have a saxophone playing sasquatch lined up)!

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Harrisburg, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Harrisburg, IL
Government
Harrisburg, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Live Music#Sassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Another Chance for Animals Hosting Chili Pet Fest Fundraiser in Evansville

Another Chance for Animals is a foster-based rescue here in Evansville. They do a lot of great work helping the homeless animals in our community. They are hosting a fundraiser on September 18th that you won't want to miss. As we enter the month of September things may still be pretty hot right now, but we'll be sloooooowly easing into cooler temps. With cooler temps (and honestly with September on the brain) it makes me want comfort food like soup and chili. So on September 18th Another Chance for Animals will be hosting a Chili Pet Fest, which will be a fundraiser for the rescue, as well as a low-cost vaccine clinic.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

After Just 6 Months Evansville Restaurant Announces Closure

While short-lived, Duffy's Pubhouse has announced that they will be closing their doors. Just six months after opening their doors in March of 2021 Duffy's Pubhouse says they are closing their doors this week. The restaurant opened in the building on Evansville's northside that once housed the Evansville Kennel Club, a once rather elite members-only club located at 5201 Kratzville Rd.
Vanderburgh County, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

These Brothers Are Catting Around and Getting Ready For a Black Tie Affair at the VHS

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. https://youtu.be/OtMEUeMTNjA Hey, we're Arnie and AJ. We are nearly 4 months old, and a couple of od rascals, full of mischief. We're brothers but don’t have to be adopted together. Our normal adoption fee is $70 but we are currently a part of the Black Tie Affair special on all black & black and white cats. So, that means $10 off each adoption fee through September 11th. Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Join the ‘Lasagna Love’ Movement and Help Local Families in Need

"The quickest way to a man's heart is through his stomach." Truer words have never been spoken. As a man, I 100% agree, but I don't think that sentiment is limited to just men - I think everyone appreciates a good meal. For thousands of years, a universal way to show love and appreciation is to cook for someone, and that hasn't changed. Right now you have the opportunity to show someone, or lots of someones, some Lasagna Love.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Myriad Brewing Company Confirms New Warrick County Location

A part of the Evansville brewery scene since 2018, Myriad Brewing Company is expanding into Warrick County and they've confirmed the address of their new location. Currently, Myriad Brewing Company has a location in Downtown Evansville at 101 Southeast First Street. The microbrewery offers twelve taps along with a selection of wines and spirits. They frequently offer events and host food trucks and have even brought in the likes of Cousin's Maine Lobster truck that you may have seen before on Shark Tank.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How to Scoop Ice Cream to Help Hangers The EVSC Student Resource

For a decade ice cream has helped one of our favorite charity organizations to raise money and that fundraising continues in 2021, but with a twist!. For the first 8 years, Hangers hosted Celebrity Scoop Nights where the community could tip local celebrities for scooping and serving them ice cream. All of the tips then went to Hangers to help them continue their mission of helping students in need within, the EVSC. In 2020, Hangers made the annual event virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Auto Shop Hosts 9/11 Cruise-In Fundraiser for First Responders

Saturday, August 28th was another successful Guns & Hoses charity boxing event. Dozens of fighters and scores of volunteers - consisting of cops, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders - put in a ton of hard work to help raise a bunch of money for local children's charities. That's on top of the time and effort they put in every day to help keep our communities safe and sound. Now it's time for the rest of us to put in some work on behalf of those first responders.
Newburgh, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Newburgh Fireworks Taking Place September 4th

Typically when we think of fireworks we think of the 4th of July, but the town of Newburgh decided to do things a bit differently. They recently made the decision to move the annual firework show from the 4th of July to Labor Day Weekend. The town of Newburgh cited the unpredictable river levels in July as the reason they decided to no longer go with a 4th of July fireworks show and instead move it to Labor Day weekend.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Donut Bank Locations To Be Drive-Thru Only Until Further Notice

Donut Bank, a staple in the Evansville area, took to social media earlier today to make a big announcement regarding some changes to all locations. The number of positive COVID cases is on the rise again, unfortunately. You've seen and heard all about this and the delta variant in the news over the past few weeks. Several businesses are implementing new rules to help combat the virus and to protect their employees and customers in the process.
Indiana StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

If You See This Invasive Insect In Indiana, KILL IT

There's a new invasive insect that has made its way into Indiana and officials aren't playing around. They say if you see it, you should kill it. We have heard a lot about invasive plants and insects in Indiana recently. Everything from a mussel species to Poison Hemlock has been talked about taking over Indiana, and those are just examples. There are a lot of other invasive species out there that are invading the area. Another invasive insect that has been recently talked about is the spotted lanternfly. If you spot it, you are given full permission to kill it.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Look for New Evansville Coffee Brewer at Guns & Hoses XIII

A new coffee brewer recently opened their doors in downtown Evansville and we just learned that they will be set up inside the Ford Center during Guns & Hoses. This Saturday, August 28, 2021 inside Ford Center, local police officers and local firefighters will battle it out in the boxing ring and all of the proceeds will go to benefit local charities. There are even a record number of female fights this year with eight women competing in Guns & Hoses XIII.
Illinois StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Abandoned Psychiatric Hospital Best Place in Illinois For Ghost Hunting

Nothing says scary and haunted like an abandoned care facility, and there is one in Illinois that will just give you goose bumps. Located just outside of Ashmore, Illinois this once house was open to all that needed a place to stay, live, and eat. Built in 1916, the once poor farm has been several things throughout the years. First a poor farm, then a psychiatric hospital, a haunted house, and now the new owners has gutted the house and cleaned it out in order to make way for paranormal investigations to take place.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Spirit Halloween Evansville is Open for the Season

Okay, so yes it IS only August, but it's the end of August, which means it's almost September which means it's almost October, which means it's basically Halloween. At least that's how it all works out in my head. One sure sign that Halloween is around the corner is we start seeing Spirit Halloween stores pop up in closed businesses. This year is no different as Spirit Halloween has popped up in Evansville once again.
Indiana StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky ‘Wild’ Goat Surprises Unsupsecting Indiana Boaters – See Funny Photos

Lake Cumberland, in Kentucky, is one of the state's most beautiful state parks. The lake is absolutely gorgeous. The huge lake is lined with amazing rock cliff walls and forest. While you're there, on a boat, enjoying the lake and looking at the shore, you can expect to see fish, birds, raccoons, squirrels, even an occasional bobcat or black bear, or Bigfoot. Yes, I said Bigfoot. But, only a few lucky boaters have seen Billy, the Lake Cumberland Goat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy