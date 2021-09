Outfest announced on Monday that Elliot Page will be honored at this year’s edition of the LGBTQ film festival with the Achievement Award. “The Umbrella Academy” star came out as transgender on his social media platforms last November. Page, in a heartfelt message wrote, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.” Page’s award will be presented by Kieran Medina, the lead programmer of the festival’s Trans and Nonbinary Summit,...