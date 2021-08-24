Storm Lake man sentenced to prison on drug charges
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Denzel Carr, 21, entered an Alford plea in July in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.siouxcityjournal.com
