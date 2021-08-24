Cancel
First Teaser for Jorge R. Gutiérrez's Animation 'Maya and the Three'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"She looks like a real princess." Netflix has revealed the teaser trailer for an animation series titled Maya and the Three, the latest creation from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez (of The Book of Life), who is also well known on Twitter as @mexopolis. His new film is actually a series: "An Animated Event Told in 9 Chapters." In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya. Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind? The teaser footage also comes with an epic voice cast reveal – Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Sandra Equihua, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, plus Rita Moreno. I really dig the look of this, the style is so freakin' cool and super vibrant. This is going to rule.

www.firstshowing.net

