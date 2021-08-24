First Teaser for Jorge R. Gutiérrez's Animation 'Maya and the Three'

"Do you have a story to tell??" Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Hand of God, the latest film from acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino (of Il Divo, This Must Be the Place, The Great Beauty, Youth). This is premiering in just a few weeks at the upcoming 2021 Venice Film Festival and it's easily one of my most anticipated. This trailer is so good that final shot of him yelling out "Si!!" gives me chills. Sorrentino is telling his own story of growing up in Naples, as his desire to be a filmmaker grows. He shot this in Naples last year and it looks absolutely magical, capturing the glory and beauty of cinema and what makes it so enrapturing. The story of a boy in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. Sorrentino's most personal film yet is a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss. Starring Filippo Scotti, with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, and Massimiliano Gallo. Cannot wait to watch this one soon. It seems like it's going to be something special.