‘Supergirl’: Melissa Benoist Says Kara’s at Her ‘Lowest’ After Her Time in the Phantom Zone

Supergirl returns tonight for the remaining episodes of its sixth and final season, and while The CW series will bring its titular heroine back to National City after a long exile in the Phantom Zone, she isn't the only hero going through a transformation. Kelly Olsen is also on a journey in Season 6 and will, as the season progresses, take up the mantle of Guardian left behind by her brother James. It's a major moment for Kelly and while there are some who may not have seen that coming, Azie Tesfai says that Kelly is finally stepping into her purpose — and that it's something fans have been rallying for all along.