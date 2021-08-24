‘Supergirl’: Melissa Benoist Says Kara’s at Her ‘Lowest’ After Her Time in the Phantom Zone

With The CW's Supergirl set to kick off its final run of episodes starting August 24, Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen/Guardian), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and more are taking some time to weigh in on a very important topic. Yes. That's right. If given the opportunity, they let us know what they would steal from their character. Our two biggest takeaways? First, that Benoist really wants a suit. Second, if Rath takes anything else from the set then he'll be able to produce the show from his backyard.
