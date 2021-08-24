Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Supergirl’: Melissa Benoist Says Kara’s at Her ‘Lowest’ After Her Time in the Phantom Zone

Ashe County's Newspaper
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cryer
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phantom#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

The Girl of Steel might be back in National City, but that doesn’t mean she’s left the Phantom Zone entirely behind. Supergirl returned Tuesday night with an episode that saw the titular hero struggling to process the trauma she experienced while being trapped in the nightmarish zone. The episode began...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

With The CW's Supergirl set to kick off its final run of episodes starting August 24, Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Azie Tesfai (Kelly Olsen/Guardian), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and more are taking some time to weigh in on a very important topic. Yes. That's right. If given the opportunity, they let us know what they would steal from their character. Our two biggest takeaways? First, that Benoist really wants a suit. Second, if Rath takes anything else from the set then he'll be able to produce the show from his backyard.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Debate

Fans of The CW's Supergirl are only a week away from the start of the show's final run of episodes and expectations are running high for how the series will end its run. In fact, as we're writing this? Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) are currently the sixth trending topic nationally because fans of the two being romantically paired are pushing hard for "Supercorp" (their ship) to be official canon. That's pretty impressive on a day and during a week in which there isn't a new episode. As for The CW, they were busy releasing another behind-the-scenes clip with the cast similar to the "stealing" one from earlier. This time around? Game Night.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Kara and Her Super Friends Reunite in Supergirl Episode 6.08 Photos

Kara and Her Super Friends Reunite in Supergirl Episode 6.08 Photos. All good things come to an end, and that includes The CW’s Supergirl. The show that premiered on CBS in 2015 will wrap things up at the end of season 6. So far, seven episodes have already aired, but there are still 13 installments to give the story a proper ending. And now, the producers have debuted the promotional photos for the upcoming eighth episode, which will mark the official return for the series following a three-month hiatus.
TV SeriesEW.com

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist teases Mehcad Brooks, Chris Wood, and Jeremy Jordan's finale returns

Supergirl's series finale is doubling as a homecoming. As recent paparazzi photos and star David Harewood's Instagram account recently revealed, actors Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood returned for the superhero drama's series finale as Winn Schott and Mon-El, respectively, but they aren't the only familiar faces. EW has confirmed that original cast member Mehcad Brooks will also appear as James Olsen, a.k.a. the original Guardian, in the climactic hour.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Supergirl Returns: Kara Brings Her Father Zor-El to Work in Sneak Peek

Supergirl’s Kara Danvers is headed back to work, but she’s not going alone. In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s new episode (airing at 9/8c on The CW), which you can check out above, the Girl of Steel makes her return to CatCo with her father, Zor-El, in tow. As you’ll recall, both escaped the Phantom Zone (Zor-El had been trapped there for years before reuniting with Kara) with help from the Super Friends. To maintain Kara and Nia’s covers, the Kryptonian scientist is getting his own super-secret identity as Kara’s uncle “Archie” from Midvale. “Don’t worry, I promise no one will even...
TV SeriesComicBook

Azie Tesfai Talks Kelly's Journey, Stepping Into Her Power on Supergirl

Supergirl returns tonight for the remaining episodes of its sixth and final season, and while The CW series will bring its titular heroine back to National City after a long exile in the Phantom Zone, she isn't the only hero going through a transformation. Kelly Olsen is also on a journey in Season 6 and will, as the season progresses, take up the mantle of Guardian left behind by her brother James. It's a major moment for Kelly and while there are some who may not have seen that coming, Azie Tesfai says that Kelly is finally stepping into her purpose — and that it's something fans have been rallying for all along.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Welcome Back, Kara – Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire,...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Shares Good News For Kara And Lena Fans Going Into Remaining Episodes

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Supergirl**, "Welcome Back, Kara."**. The final season of Supergirl is finally back from hiatus, meaning fans will finally be able to see the aftermath of Kara returning from the Phantom Zone. In the midseason premiere, the Kryptonian tried hard to go back to life as normal, but it wasn’t without PTSD effects due to her time in the Zone. Something that definitely helped Kara cope was her friendship with Lena, and Melissa Benoist has revealed that fans have something to look forward to for those two characters in the final episodes of the superhero series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Will Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor End up Together by the Series Finale of 'Supergirl'?

Unfortunately, the DC Comic-based television series Supergirl will be coming to an end with the conclusion of Season 6. The final season began airing earlier in 2021 but went on a short hiatus in May and is now back starting with Episode 8 on Aug. 24. There are so many loose ends to tie up before the series finale, one being the relationship between Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Kara Is Back In National City as 'Supergirl' Returns for It's Final Episodes

Supergirl kicks off it’s final episodes tonight!. The CW series is back with it’s sixth season and the super friends are reunited. In “Welcome Back, Kara!” as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8: Welcome Back, Kara!

The Super Friends reunite when Kara finally returns home on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8, “Welcome Back, Kara!” The Girl of Steel is back after more than a three-month hiatus!. That wait was long for us, but the same amount of time has not passed for these characters. Kara is...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Supergirl - Welcome Back, Kara - Review: Relying on Strengths

Welcome Back, Kara was the perfect title for the 8th episode of Supergirl’s final season. Not only does it perfectly explain what the episode was about, Kara’s return from the Phantom Zone, but it also served as a much-needed return to the season 1 style and tones that made the show popular in the beginning. The episode was anchored by the wise decision by the writers to continue the theme they returned to in the first seven episodes, making the story and the show about their title character, Supergirl.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Season 6 E09 Preview: Kelly/Kara Team; Nyx Needs Nia's Help

Even with some more Season 6 road left to travel, fans of The CW's Supergirl can already look forward to some familiar faces returning for the series finale. Last week, they learned that Mehcad Brooks will be returning as James Olsen aka the original Guardian, joining the previously-announced Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) and more, we're sure. And speaking of Olsens, James' sister Kelly (Azie Tesfai) takes center stage- teaming with Kara (Melissa Benoist) on an important investigation. Meanwhile, a certain stowaway imp needs Nia's (Nicole Maines) help but probably doesn't pick the best way of going about asking for it- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Dream Weaver":
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Supergirl season 6: Chyler Leigh offers series finale tease!

We still have a little ways to go until the Supergirl series finale airs on The CW, but it’s never to early to start getting excited!. As the final season presses onward, it goes without saying that the stakes are going rise — there are more adversaries, more jeopardy, and higher emotional stakes. A lot of the main relationships will get pushed and there are obstacles they’ll need to conquer. Yet, we still consider Supergirl to be a happy, inspirational show in the end — we can’t imagine there being anything other than a positive outcome by the time we get to the closing minutes.
TV SeriesAshe County's Newspaper

Ask Matt: Will Netflix Really End ‘Manifest’ After Season 4?

Plus, what does 'Motherland: Fort Salem's final season renewal mean, and more questions. Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Comments / 0

Community Policy