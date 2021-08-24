Digital Disruption via Cloud-Based Manufacturing

Cloud is an area which has seen rapid growth across a variety of industries in recent years – not least among drinks manufacturing & supply companies. Figures show that the number of new cloud roles being advertised for these companies has increased in recent months – with firms across the industry looking to expand their capabilities. The number of newly advertised roles stood at 506 in the first three months of 2021. That’s a near-42% rise on the 357 roles in Q4 2020 and a near-doubling of the 266 in the third quarter of last year.