Christopher Meloni is opening up about his abrupt exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit back in 2011, admitting exactly how the failed contract negotiations that led to Elliot Stabler's decade-long absence on TV went down in a new profile for Men's Health. This isn't the first time the actor, 60, had alluded to contract disputes as the reason for his initial exit, but certainly one of the most explicit, as he admitted that despite decades at NBC, now with Law & Order: Organized Crime, he has few friends at the network.