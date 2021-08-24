Cancel
Bureaucracy in a Time of Pandemic

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA well-functioning bureaucracy is essential for supporting the public’s health. COVID-19 has highlighted strengths and weaknesses of American bureaucracy, such as challenges of messaging and implementing solutions at scale. Implementing a range of incentive structures can support greater accountability within bureacracies. When I was in New York City, I was...

www.psychologytoday.com

Public HealthThrive Global

Why a well-functioning bureaucracy is essential for health

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. When I was in New York City I was talking to a colleague and happened to make a comment about how much of the work of public health is about establishing bureaucratic norms. My comment reflected how a core focus of our work is creating effective processes within institutions that support health—which is indeed the work of bureaucracy. My colleague responded by saying, “Wait till they call you a faceless bureaucrat.” This remark—which, perhaps, I should have seen coming—captures the disregard many have, intrinsically, for bureaucracy. The very word conjures blandness, redundancy, and red tape. This is reflected in representations of bureaucracy in film and literature, in the novels of V. S. Naipaul and Franz Kafka, and in movies like Office Space and the television show The Office.
Cell Phonesabc17news.com

Gig apps for a pandemic economy: Part time, no commitment

LONDON (AP) — A breed of gig apps tailored for short-term work slots — from Stint to Instaworks to Gigpro — is gaining popularity in the United Kingdom as well as in the United States as one response to the peculiar ways in which economies have been rebounding from the pandemic recession. Uncertainty about the durability of the recoveries and the tentative re-openings of businesses still threatened by the coronavirus have made flexibility a top priority — for workers and employees alike. As the hospitality industry, in particular, confronts worker shortages, these apps are helping form an ultra-short-term worker-employee relationship, something that hasn’t widely existed in recent decades.
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

In Idaho, it’s time to arm the militia against COVID-19 and defeat the pandemic

My unvaccinated friends, I’d love to hear your thoughts. I understand the hesitancy. It’s a new kind of vaccine, and it was approved quickly. There have been reported side effects, some very rare but serious ones, perhaps even some deaths. I think I’m pretty up on the research, though I’m not a physician and can’t give you medical advice. Like you, I think it’s smart to study and weigh the risks and benefits carefully.
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Pandemic Burnout and Compassion Fatigue

Compassion fatigue is a normal development after long-term or intense exposure to trauma. Burnout is sometimes called the erosion of the soul due to its destructive path. Self-care is essential to helping heal from the pain caused by the pandemic. Whether it’s in the airport, a school board meeting, a...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
HomelessVox

Is it really the right time to end pandemic unemployment insurance?

Sean thought he’d be back to work by now. Over the summer, the cafe where he worked before the pandemic reached out, saying he could have his old job back by early September. The cafe was located on a tech company’s campus in California, and his former boss wanted to staff up as office employees started coming in. (Sean spoke to Vox on the condition that his identity and that of his employer remain anonymous.)
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

COVID 19: The Ultimate Solution

Author: J. J. A. S. Viera; Ph. D. Throughout these past eighteen months having Covid 19 for breakfast, lunch and supper, I can’t but ask if we are in the right track?. The answer depends if you are in Group A (an “expert”, part of main stream media, a big pharma executive), or in group B (a damn illiterate anti-vaccination rebel).
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Unrealistic Optimism, Safety, and COVID-19

Unrealistic optimism is the tendency to believe one is less apt than others to face bad experiences and more apt to enjoy beneficial ones. Unrealistic optimism is linked with minimizing the chances of getting COVID-19 and being less disposed to find out about COVID-9 safety measures. Thinking about one's own...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

