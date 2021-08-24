England named uncapped Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean in squad for T20 series against New Zealand

Dawid Malan has been added to England Test squad for the third Test against India at Headingley.Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan, who has 15 caps, is back in the Test squad for the first time in three years, having last featured in August 2018 with victory over India at Edgbaston.Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood is also included and could make his Test debut if selected, following impressive displays in the ODIs andT20 internationals.Despite no Test caps, the 24-year-old right-arm quick is familiar with the squad having toured as a reserve during England’s winter Test programmes in Sri Lanka and India.Batsmen Zak Crawley...