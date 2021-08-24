Cancel
England named uncapped Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean in squad for T20 series against New Zealand

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaia Bouchier and Charlie Dean have earned their first call-ups to the England Women squad for the three-match T20 series against New Zealand in September. Bouchier has scored half-centuries in both the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup and 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Southern Vipers so far this season, while she contributed 92 runs during Southern Brave's run to the final of The Hundred despite facing only 64 balls.

