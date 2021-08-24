Cancel
USDA Accepts 2.8 Million Acres for the CRP

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced they’ve accepted 2.8 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) this year. That brings the total accepted this year to almost 1.9 million acres through the General CRP Signup. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Zach Ducheneaux says they have also accepted over 897,000 acres for enrollment through the Continuous Signup.

