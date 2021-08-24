Cancel
Official Trailer for Hillary Rodham 'Un-Biopic' Film 'When I'm a Moth'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What follows is a work of fiction. So is the United States political system. Any resemblance, in either fiction, to real persons, live or dead, is coincidental." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled When I'm a Moth, which is being described as an "un-biopic", kind of an unofficial biopic about the early days of Hillary Rodham, before she became known as Hillary Clinton. It premiered back in 2019 at a few film festivals and is finally getting a VOD release this month for anyone interested. A parable on the ambiguity of political narratives. The film is set in 1969 up in Alaska. "Possibly a collective dream about a young woman with only the most abstract connection to the politician. Possibly both." The film stars Addison Timlin as Hillary, plus TJ Kayama and Toshiji Takeshima. This looks like a very unique, artsy film with tons of obstructed-view shots and intimacy and more. I'm curious, I'll say that much.

www.firstshowing.net

