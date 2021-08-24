Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks Announce Preseason Schedule

By Official Site of the Knicks
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, August 24, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today the preseason schedule for their 75th anniversary season. The preseason schedule will consist of four games, tipping off at home against the Indiana Pacers on October 5 at Madison Square Garden. The team then heads to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards on October 9 at Capital One Arena. The Knicks then complete their preseason schedule at home with matchups against the Detroit Pistons on October 13 and the Washington Wizards on October 15. All four preseason games will be televised on MSG Network.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The New York Knicks#The Indiana Pacers#The Detroit Pistons#The Washington Wizards#Msg Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: Reacting to a proposed Andrew Wiggins to NY trade

I know why a lot of media outlets and beat reporters are trying to pawn Andrew Wiggins off to the NY Knicks, but personally, I’m still not fully grasping why if that makes sense…. No disrespect to the guy, he’s been a pretty solid player up until this point in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: 2 trades that NY should make that fill huge needs

For some, the NY Knicks‘ draft and free agency have been a bit lackluster. For others, it’s exactly what they had expected. After a multitude of trades on draft night, bringing in Evan Fournier and otherwise keeping the rest of the band together, the Knicks are basically telling the rest of the league that last season was not a fluke.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018 that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Unhappy Stars the Knicks Need to Trade For

The New York Knicks are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013. They made drastic improvements last season but were eliminated in five games in the first round. While it was an early postseason exit, the Knicks took a step in the right direction. They could become a true contender by making a trade for an established star.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Grading New York’s 2021 Free Agency Class

In this offseason, the NY Knicks did not make any franchise-altering moves due to the lack of star power in this year’s class. With that being said, the team made a few short-term and team-friendly deals, to help them improve for this upcoming season. Last season, the Knicks exceeded expectations...
NBAYardbarker

Evan Fournier Says He Always Wanted To Be A New York Knick

After finishing a terrific tournament in the 2021 Summer Olympics, winning the gold medal with France, Evan Fournier is ready to face a new challenge in the NBA with the New York Knicks. Following a surprising 2020/21 season, the Knickerbockers got better this offseason, adding interesting pieces like Fournier and...
NBAchatsports.com

New York Knicks: Full Player Stats Projections For 2021-22

RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, New York Knicks. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Knicks roster for 2021-22 is all but set. It was a busy offseason that saw NY bring back almost all of last year’s squad while adding new players Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier as well as rookies Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims.
NBAPosted by
CBS Boston

Celtics Will Open 2021-22 Season Against Kemba Walker, New York Knicks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will get an early look at how Kemba Walker looks in a New York Knicks uniform. The Celtics will open the 2021-22 season against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20. That’s one of two games that the team announced on Tuesday. Boston will also play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. That game is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. This will be the sixth straight season that the Celtics play on Christmas Day. An early look at some 2021-22 games you won't want to miss 👀 pic.twitter.com/R4dVLtbDQu — Boston...
NBAchatsports.com

Kemba Walker ready to rebound with hometown New York Knicks

NEW YORK -- Kemba Walker is a guy who is known for having a constant smile on his face. But, even for him, Walker was downright giddy Tuesday morning -- and understandably so -- as he was introduced as the new starting point guard for his hometown New York Knicks here at Madison Square Garden, alongside fellow new addition Evan Fournier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy