Politics

Dani Dayan appointed chair of Yad Vashem, meets with Holocaust-survivor staff

Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli government on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Israel’s former Consul General in New York Dani Dayan as the new chairman of the Yad Vashem Directorate. Dayan, 65, served as Israel’s consul general in New York from 2016 until 2020. He previously served as chairman of the YESHA Council, as well as chairman of the board and CEO of Elad Software Systems Ltd., which he founded.

EducationThe Jewish Press

Holocaust Survivors Urge California Legislators to Oppose Ethnic Studies Bill

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors and their descendants on Thursday urged members of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus to vote against AB 101, a bill mandating an ethnic studies high school graduation requirement, stating:. “We are Holocaust survivors and the children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, who are deeply alarmed by...
Middle EastWTOP

Israel taps former settler leader as new head of Yad Vashem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government approved Sunday the appointment of a former diplomat and settler leader as the new director of Yad Vashem, the country’s official Holocaust remembrance organization. Yad Vashem announced that Dani Dayan, 65, was tapped as chairman of the organization’s directorate. Until recently, Dayan served as Israel’s...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Dani Dayan’s Daughter Sings Hatikvah (Quietly) on Temple Mount

On June 29, Ofir Dayan, daughter of Dani Dayan, the Consul General of Israel in New York, soon to become Chairman of Yad Vashem, ascended to the Temple Mount where she sang the national anthem of Israel, Hatikvah. In 2018 Tom Nisani, who, together with Ofir leads a group called...
AsiaCleveland Jewish News

Japanese foreign minister views Children’s Memorial, honorary tree at Yad Vashem

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi visited Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Motegi toured the current exhibit, “Flashes of Memory: Photography During the Holocaust.” He also participated in a memorial ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance and observed the tree planted at the “Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations” in honor of Chiune Sugihara, who died in 1986 at the age of 86.
Scottsdale, AZjewishaz.com

Holocaust education honors the survivors

Arizona now requires Holocaust education in public schools, and people are designing a new curriculum to comply. I am a retired Arizona teacher, and one summer when I was working in a graduated care facility in Scottsdale, I faced a reality that accentuated the importance of that history. My summer...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Joshua Mitnick, a compassionate Israel reporter in a harsh region, dies at 50

TEL AVIV (JTA) — On a blistering summer day a few years ago, journalist Joshua Mitnick and his Palestinian translator, Nuha Musleh, were out reporting a story about an East Jerusalem village. The Palestinian residents were protesting the Israeli security barrier that was being built there, cutting them off from the rest of the city.
WorldTennessee Tribune

Young Jews Visiting Israel Learn How To Deal With Increasing Global Anti-Semitism

Amid a documented increase in anti-Semitic incidents, a recent conference for young adults in Israel confronted challenges students and young adults face. Ava Nesis from Santa Monica, California, who is living in Israel on a fellowship from Masa Israel Journey, which sponsored the conference, said she was called a “rat Jew” while attending Santa Monica College.
ReligionForward

Israel’s chief rabbi wants exhumation of Jerusalem woman who allegedly pretended to be Jewish

(JTA) — The office of Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi wants to exhume from a Jerusalem cemetery the body of a woman said to be a Christian who pretended to be Jewish. A top representative of Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau outlined the plan in June to exhume or alternatively fence off the woman’s grave. Or L’Achim, an organization that tries to counter Christian proselytization in Israel, published the chief rabbi’s position laid out by the representative, Rabbi Raphael Altman, on its Facebook page this week.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Religious Connection of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel

Though demography was not an exact science, Jews may have numbered several million in the early Roman Empire. For more than a century before the 70 CE destruction of the Second Temple, most Jews preferred living around the Mediterranean basin, instead of their aboriginal homeland. Still, Jews were the majority in the Holy Land, perhaps until the late 6th century CE. Historical and religious sources like the Torah, the Gospels and the Koran affirm the existence of the Jewish People and their historical, demographic, and cultural connection to their ancestral homeland. There are, for example 16th-century Ottoman tax registers listing the names of the Jewish taxpayers. There were always Jews living in the Holy Land, where the total population (also including the Muslims and Christians) had by the 19th century fallen to a level much lower than in Roman times or today. [1]
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

The forgotten gift that led a Holocaust survivor to the US soldier who helped her 76 years ago

When Dov Forman found a signed German banknote in his great-grandmother Lily’s family photo album, he set about tracking down the soldier who had given it to her after she was liberated from a concentration camp in 1945. Here, in an extract from their new book, Lily’s Promise, Dov and Lily share two sides of a deeply moving story about hope, courage and survival.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz-Abbas meeting irks Israeli right and Hamas alike

Right-wing Israeli officials and Gaza’s Hamas rulers alike expressed outrage on Monday over news that Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas met in Ramallah on Sunday. Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office stressed on Monday that the meeting had been approved by the premier, but...
SocietyThe Jewish Press

Antisemitism and the Jewish State

Jews have always been in the minority in their temporary diasporic homes, and so they have usually been at the mercy of antisemites. If at a given time and place they are not actively persecuted, the possibility of persecution always remains, as European and even American Jews are rediscovering today. The commandment to keep one’s suitcase packed is no less apt today than in previous centuries.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The True Tenets of Judaism Categorically Repudiate BDS

The latest publicly promoted smear campaign against Israel by woke capitalists has come from Ben & Jerry’s president Anuradha Mittal on July 19: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in [a territory whose inhabitants are subject to] an internationally recognized illegal occupation.” Not so fast, writes Israeli Ambassador Alan Baker. Not only is the claim “based on a false premise,” relying on a nonbinding General Assembly resolution, it also runs counter to “the Palestinians’ own wishes and legal obligations in the Oslo Accords.”
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Keep Religion In The State Of Israel

The recent trial balloon, floated by a few charedi officials in Israel, advocating the separation of religion and state as a pained response to proposed government reforms in matters of religion, blithely ignores the awful ramifications of such a decision and begs the existential question of why must there be a Jewish state altogether. It misconstrues, if not completely negates, the very premise of a Jewish state.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

We Can No Longer Ignore anti-Zionist Jews

Who has not seen the PLO flag-wearing Neturei Karta Jews at the Israel Day Parade or any other pro-Israel rally? For decades we either laughed, nodded, dismissed, or were enraged by the anomaly of Jews publicly taking sides against the Jewish state. Yet, at no point did we need to address anti-Zionism in our community as something serious.

