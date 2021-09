Notre Dame could theoretically play 7 games against the BIG10 and PAC every year, and would TAKE 7 games way from the ACC scheduling inventory. While ludicrous on its face as ND is not a member of the ACC conference, the math would also dictate this could leave ACC teams without a Big10 or PAC opponent (since the ACC plus ND would equate for roughly 21 needed alliance games, which is a far majority of the entire Big10 and Pac12 thus leaving no teams for Big10 vs Pac12 actually if every team is guaranteed games.