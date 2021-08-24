Baltimore Man Kadem Hodge Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Authorities Searching For Driver Ronald Scott Clark

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Baltimore man on a motorcycle in Linthicum Heights Saturday.

Police said around 2 a.m. Saturday, Ronald Scott Clark Jr. was traveling north in an SUV on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. When he tried to turn left on Grove Ridge Court, he struck Kadem Hodge, 38, who was riding a motorcycle south on the boulevard.

Hodge was thrown from the motorcycle upon impact. He was flown to shock trauma in critical condition, where he died Monday, police said.

Police said the three passengers in the car with Clark told them that Clark left the scene on foot.

Responding officers did not find Clark, who is from a 30-year-old man from Severn, after a lengthy search.

The three passengers in the car stayed on the scene and were uninjured, police said.

Clark is wanted on outstanding warrants in the incident. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clark is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.