ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 53-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed in unincorporated St. Louis County Monday night. Norma Monsivais, 53, of St. Louis, was hit by a 2018 Audi around 9:00 p.m. in the 10700 block of Page Ave. near Warson, which is in unincorporated St. Louis, just east of Maryland Heights. The driver of the Audi stayed on the scene, police said.