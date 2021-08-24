Surveillance image shows man wanted for downtown St. Louis bank robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a downtown St. Louis bank robber. Tuesday, police released a surveillance image of the man wanted in connection to the robbery of a U.S. Bank at 301 North Tucker Blvd. Monday afternoon. The suspect allegedly passed the teller a note demanding money and threatening employees just before 3 p.m. He was able to steal an unknown amount of money before running out of the building.