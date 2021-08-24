Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of Long-Term Success

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Recovery from substance use disorders (SUD) isn't easy. Within the first year of recovery, The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) estimates that between 40% and 60% of individuals who receive treatment will experience a relapse. Heritage CARES, the leading virtual...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Family Support#Coppell#Jama#Clemson University#Prisma Health#Sud#Weisner Et Al#Evp#Mba#Sap#Heritage Cares#Ace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Recognizing the human need for community is essential in addiction treatment

The isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for most people, but it's been particularly difficult for people with drug addictions. Last month, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that deaths from overdoses spiked by 30% in the U.S. from 2019 to 2020, when more than 90,000 died from overdoses. In Virginia, the increase was more than 40%.
Mental Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: ADHD Medications Associated With Reduced Risk of Suicidality in Children With Significant Behavioral Symptoms

Study suggests attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder medications may lower the risk of suicide in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance, and other behavioral disorders. New findings from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBl) of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania found that attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications may lower...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Overcoming stigma: 3 strategies toward better mental health in the workplace

Recent McKinsey surveys highlight the importance of tackling stigma and supporting employees' mental health. Three possible solutions include committing to using nonstigmatizing language, focusing on neurodiversity and promoting a psychologically safe environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global psyche. Today, as the world moves toward...
Mental Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Helping Patients Overcome the Mental Health Stigma

As we have seen recently with athletes and celebrities, the stigma around mental illness is shifting, but it is still one of the most significant reasons people don't get the help they need. Public and self-stigma refer to how society judges and holds negative attitudes about those in need of...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Apps Alone Aren’t Enough

Having completed an employee well-being survey which indicated an uptick in stress and burnout symptoms, the Chief Human Resources Officer at one of our client organizations had heard from her peers that offering a mental health app might be a quick and effective solution to addressing this trend. I explained...
Fitnessthekatynews.com

Different forms of detox treatments at detox centers

Since there are many different kinds of drug addictions, there are also different kinds of ways to treat those drug addictions. There is a level of drug addiction, the level goes from mild, moderate, too all the way to extreme or severe. And each level has its own treatment program specifically designed for it, but the treatment programs might be changed while getting treated depending upon the results so they are flexible. This is done to make sure that the patient gets complete treatment and that their addiction does not keeps relapsing because one kind of treatment is not working. For example, if someone is a mild drug addict, they will be given outpatient treatment program, which is the starter treatment for drug addicts who have mild addiction. Let us suppose the treatment after finishing does not get the required results, then the patient will be given intense outpatient treatment, which is a higher form of outpatient treatment program at Colorado detox center.
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

Nationwide Behavioral Health Provider Offers Industry Leading Addiction Treatment Guarantee

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. As the substance abuse epidemic continues to worsen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to reputable, comprehensive and quality addiction treatment is more important than ever. As a national provider of behavioral health services focused on drug and alcohol addiction treatment, Niznik Behavioral Health has been at the frontlines of navigating the complicated reality of addiction treatment during a global pandemic. In recognition of these unprecedented challenges, and commitment to their successful treatment outcomes, Niznik Behavioral Health is proud to announce our 60 plus 60 addiction treatment guarantee.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

New method to help GPs manage patients with multiple health conditions

While people are living longer, many develop multimorbidities—that is, multiple health conditions that no single set of guidelines will cover. It's a challenge for the patients themselves, and the GPs trying to support them in living healthy lives. Now a team of health scientists at the University of Plymouth has...
Public Healthuci.edu

Long COVID: Patient invalidation breeds mistrust, causes trauma

While some patients were fortunate to see providers who listened and were curious about their experience with long-haul COVID, Pinto says, others report being disbelieved, dismissed and endured medical gaslighting by their providers. [Read ‘People are suffering and they are losing hope’]. The latter group has disengaged from care. “We...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Mental Health Services Needs Your Support

I would like to express my concerns for Louisiana citizens’ access to mental health care. Statistics show most of Louisiana parishes are underserved in the areas of mental health.1 Individuals who experience mental health issues are one of the highest risk groups in health care today. I am a psychiatric...
Public Healthlakercountry.com

Long-term care residents eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

A third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is recommended 28 days or more after the second dose in immunocompromised people such as those with:. Solid-organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants. Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome) Advanced or untreated HIV infection. Active...
KidsPsychiatric Times

The Gap in the Continuum of Care for Teens and Young Adults

Meet the health group that wants to eliminate ER visits during a crisis. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, discusses Charlie Health and the gap in continuum of mental health care for teens and young adults. Caroline Fenkel is co-founder & Chief Clinical Officer at Charlie Health.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Resources

There are many, many organizations and groups that deal with mental health. This page will help you find the one or ones that offer the type of assistance, intervention, or information you’re seeking. We’ve organized the information into the following sections:. If it’s a crisis… (Keep scrolling) A quick-read fact...
Kidsthewestsidegazette.com

Study Suggests Ways To Support Kids’ Mental Health During Pandemic

WASHINGTON — A new study suggests several simple, practical steps that families can take to help with the mental health of youths during the Covid-19 pandemic. These include reducing passive screen time and news consumption, having a structured daily schedule, and getting enough sleep. The study “Promoting youth mental health...
Mental HealthBoston Herald

Psychiatric mental health nurses play a vital role

Nurses play various roles within the health care community. Nurses are often viewed through the lens of helping people overcome physical ailments, but they can be just as vital to people with mental health issues. Psychiatric mental health nurses provide specialized care to patients who have been diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.
Posted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No adverse cognitive effects of ketamine or esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Used for the treatment of depression that does not respond to standard antidepressant medications, the anesthesia drug ketamine—and the related drug esketamine, recently approved for depression treatment—has no important adverse effects on memory, attention, or other cognitive processes, concludes a systematic review of medical research in the September/October issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Poverty Can Impact Mental and Physical Health

Living in poverty is linked to reduced lifespan, increased hospitalizations and a higher risk of mental and physical health problems. Affordable housing and livable wages can help improve the mental and physical health of individuals. Providing adequate housing and livable wages may be a cost-effective way to prevent illness and...
Mental Healthdailynurse.com

Study: Tapering Opioids Can Send Patients Into a Mental Health/SUD Minefield

Opioid therapy is complex. In recent years, a rise in opioid-related deaths and changing prescribing guidelines and regulatory policies have led many physicians to reduce daily doses for patients prescribed stable opioid therapy for chronic pain. Some patients have reported that this dose reduction process—called tapering –has been difficult, sometimes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy