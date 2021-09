Gold price returns to the red amid risk-on sentiment. Treasry yields hold higher while the USD bounce fizzles amid better mood. Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP. Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China. The US Treasury yields are holding onto the recent rebound, weighing negatively on gold price. However, the US dollar fades its recovery momentum ahead of the critical US jobs data, cushioning the downside in gold. The mixed catalysts are likely to keep gold price wavering in a familiar range above $1800, as all eyes remain on Friday’s NFP report.