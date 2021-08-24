Smartphones won’t always save you in the wilderness
Once, before the age of iPhones, most responsible hikers took to the woods with a few basic essentials: compass, map, matches, flashlight, water and a couple of energy bars. Not anymore. Increasingly, hikers hit the trail with just their iPhones and a pocketful of high expectations. After all, an iPhone imbues confidence and a sense of security, right? Get lost or twist an ankle? Just dial 911. They’ll all come to find you. Game wardens, state troopers, fire departments, search and rescue units. They’ll all come.observer-me.com
