Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Smartphones won’t always save you in the wilderness

By Contributed
observer-me.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce, before the age of iPhones, most responsible hikers took to the woods with a few basic essentials: compass, map, matches, flashlight, water and a couple of energy bars. Not anymore. Increasingly, hikers hit the trail with just their iPhones and a pocketful of high expectations. After all, an iPhone imbues confidence and a sense of security, right? Get lost or twist an ankle? Just dial 911. They’ll all come to find you. Game wardens, state troopers, fire departments, search and rescue units. They’ll all come.

observer-me.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Wilderness#Smartphones#Compass#Iphone#Warden#The Maine Warden Service#Maine Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

The Secret Route to the DC Fair That Google Won’t Show You

If you're headed to the Dutchess County Fair this week you don't need to sit in traffic on Route 9. Electronic signs up and down Dutchess County are already warning motorists to expect delays as thousands of cars flood the roads on their way to the fair. On fair days Route 9 can quickly become a parking lot with frustrated drivers wondering where they went wrong.
Maine Stateobserver-me.com

2020 Maine Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year to honored at Forestry Field Day

Maine has the distinction of being the most forested state in the country, with 89 percent of its area covered by woods. Among those 17.6 million acres, over 5 million are made up of small, family owned parcels often stewarded by families who manage their woods for wildlife and enjoying nature while growing high quality trees for the timber market. The Maine Tree Farm system is a certification program that promotes good forest management among small woodland owners and almost every year since its start in 1952, Maine Tree Farm has recognized a Tree Farm that demonstrates superior practices by bestowing upon them the Maine Outstanding Tree Farm of the Year award. Many of the winners of this award are also members of Maine Woodland Owners, a group that provides expertise, resources, and representation specifically for this segment of the forest community.
Piscataquis County, MEobserver-me.com

Numbers have gotten worse since the mask mandates were lifted

I write this as children to back to school today on Sept. 1:. People may know, I have kept a log of case numbers in Piscataquis since February on all the days numbers have been available. According to the Bangor Daily News, the number of cases in Piscataquis County is reported to be 37 cases higher today than yesterday. This is the highest jump by far I can find in my log.
Maine Stateobserver-me.com

Masks are now recommended in all Maine counties

Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in all Maine counties because of rising COVID-19 infections. That marks the first time that’s been in force over the entire state since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled its recommendations a month ago. There are now...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Use of town road

On July 26 the Dover-Foxcroft Selectboard, by a vote of 3-3, did not approve the use of a town road (Foxcroft Center Road) as an access route for ATV use. The local ATV club then resorted to overriding the decision with the help of Brian Bronson, the ATV coordinator for the state of Maine.
TechnologyField & Stream

Best Water Filters and Purifiers for the Outdoors 2021

The best water purifiers are reliable, easy to use, and lightweight. It allows the user to quickly remove pathogens from a drinking source and have full confidence that the water is clean. From backpacking to an emergency situation, you’ll find a water purifier system that fits your needs in our top picks.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Secret Route to the DC Fair That Google Won’t Show You

If you're headed to the Dutchess County Fair this week you don't need to sit in traffic on Route 9. Electronic signs up and down Dutchess County are already warning motorists to expect delays as thousands of cars flood the roads on their way to the fair. On fair days Route 9 can quickly become a parking lot with frustrated drivers wondering where they went wrong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy