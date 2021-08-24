BMO numbers suggest trucking enjoying exceptional financial health

The numbers coming out of the transportation segment at Canada’s BMO bank show an industry whose financial position is as strong as it has been in years. BMO (NYSE: BMO), the former Bank of Montreal, purchased the transportation operations of GE Capital’s transportation finance business in 2015. And while there are plenty of large, publicly traded trucking companies whose quarterly reports provide a look at the financial performance of individual firms, most of them fairly large, BMO’s transportation segment lends to companies big and small, so its numbers give a broader overview of the financial strength of the sector. Though there are nontrucking companies in the figure, BMO has said trucking customers make up the vast majority of the transportation sector’s clients.