Coaching with Kerry: Tips to get organized

Protein is an essential part of every person’s diet, but you don’t need to be a meat eater to get your daily allotment. If you aren’t a meat eater, you are going to need to be more more mindful about where your protein is coming from each day (and if you are a meat eater, you might want to mix up your protein intake with some of these veggie options!). These days, most people get ample amounts of protein, but if you aren’t, skimping on protein is not a good idea. Proteins break down to supply the amino acids necessary for building and restoring every part of the body. Seriously, we are talking about hair, nails, tissue, muscles, hormones, enzymes, blood, and more. If you aren’t getting enough, you might start to notice symptoms like hunger, fatigue, weakness, difficulty sleeping, or loss of muscle mass.