Recognized as one of the best outdoor festivals in Atlanta, the Piedmont Park Arts Festival returns to the heart of Midtown Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces in picturesque Piedmont Park, the festival will feature approximately 250 artists including painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalworkers, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters. Festival enthusiasts are also invited to enjoy live acoustic music, a children’s play area, and a variety of festival food and drinks for all tastes. Free to attend, the event is open to all ages and dogs are welcome. For more information, visit piedmontparkartsfestival.com or www.affps.com.