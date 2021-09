It is that time of year again for The Duluth Rotary Club to host its 36th Annual Rose Sale, starting Thursday September 2nd through October 7th. Roses will be sold throughout the Duluth/Superior region for only $25 a dozen and available in red or multi-colored lollipop. Plus for anyone who purchases roses, you will also receive a complimentary coupon book featuring a variety of special offers from a number of businesses in the area who support the fundraiser.