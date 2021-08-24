Man creates viral dating website about himself with 'goal to find true love'

Streamer and internet personality Pokimane typically tries not to let the haters get her down. Even so, streaming requires emotional labor from those who choose to share their lives with the world, and Pokimane hasn't shied away from sharing the kinds toxic messages sent to her by people online. Having that kind of public-facing image doesn't make dating easy, but many fans continue to dream that one day they'll get to go out with Pokimane. In March 2021, Pokimane shared her relationship status online (single), but for the most part, she's kept quiet about her romantic life. Now, Pokimane has more to say on the subject, suggesting that she does see a future in which she could actually date a fan.