Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Man creates viral dating website about himself with 'goal to find true love'

By Carol Daniel, Sam Masterson
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 29-year-old St. Louis man says dating has never been harder and dating apps haven’t worked so he decided to help himself on the journey to true love. Colin O’Brien has launched a website to find dates.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love#Facebook Group#Apps#First Dates#Kmox#Stl#Dutch#The Audacy App Sign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

15 Signs of True Love in a Long-Distance Relationship

Love is a beautiful thing. It can make you feel like the luckiest person in the world, but it also has its challenges and frustrations. Even more so if you are in a long-distance relationship. When your long-distance relationship starts to go south, all of those negative feelings are amplified by the time spent apart and the uncertainty about what to do next.
sportswar.com

Love that....related true story

My son was returning from school last fall. Security in ATL. They pulled him because his bag had something suspicious. The agent that checked him pulled the small bag from his backpack and asked him if he had a calculator, to which ky son replied yes. The agent shook his head and handed him his bag and said..."guns get through all day every day, but we catch every damn calculator"
InternetPosted by
104.5 KDAT

3 Names The Internet Has Absolutely Ruined

People have always been picked on for having names that may rhyme with something, or for being a bit different. When I was a kid, anyone named Stacy would be told: "their mom had it going on." But now thanks to the internet and memes some names may be cursed forever.
TV & VideosPosted by
SVG

The Only Way Pokimane Thinks Dating A Fan Could Work

Streamer and internet personality Pokimane typically tries not to let the haters get her down. Even so, streaming requires emotional labor from those who choose to share their lives with the world, and Pokimane hasn't shied away from sharing the kinds toxic messages sent to her by people online. Having that kind of public-facing image doesn't make dating easy, but many fans continue to dream that one day they'll get to go out with Pokimane. In March 2021, Pokimane shared her relationship status online (single), but for the most part, she's kept quiet about her romantic life. Now, Pokimane has more to say on the subject, suggesting that she does see a future in which she could actually date a fan.
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

True Love Stories From Real Couples

Growing up, many of us learned that True Love™ involves dragons and princesses and epic battles and happily ever afters. But the real world just doesn't work that way, which is probably for the best — dragons cause a lot of damage. Instead, true love IRL looks more like your...
TV & VideosNew York Post

Fake ‘Catfish’ hunk viciously tricked 90 people: ‘It’s very addictive.’

There are plenty of fish in the sea and apparently one British catfish has caught over 90 of them. A British man found out that his boyfriend of eight months is actually not who he says he is. Lee, a 28-year-old project manager, felt like something was way off with his relationship when his his supposed beau “Paul” didn’t show up one night for a date.
Relationship Adviceskiddle.com

Speed Dating Singles Night Ages 40's & 50's

7:30pm til 10:15am (last entry 8:00pm) Make a date with Love Speed Dating and date up to 15 single people in one exciting night of dating. Exclusive early bird tickets from just £9.99. Bored of swiping on dating apps? Want to meet someone new?. Stop swiping and start dating! Tickets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy