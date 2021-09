Today's article is a sequel of sorts to something I wrote a couple of months ago, in which I wrote about the impending demise of the brick and mortar Disney Store and my visit to the Disney Outlet in Tampa, which at the time had been spared the axe. Well, Disney came out with another, presumably final, round of closures this week, and the Tampa axe has no longer been spared. That, and another 60 or so stores, will be closing by September 15.