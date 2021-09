Police are investigating after a London bus driver was spat at by a passenger when he asked the man to put a mask on.Officers from the Metropolitan Police have released an image of a man they wish to question in relation to the incident, which took place on Friday evening.Around 10.40pm, a man boarded a number 83 bus near Wembley, in north-west London. The driver asked him to put on a mask as he got on the bus, which he said he would do.However, when he sat down on the top deck, he failed to cover his face, leading the...