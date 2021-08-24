Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Dying Light 2 Stay Human Will Support Nvidia DLSS and GeForce RTX
It’s Gamescom week which means all kinds of big announcements and reveals from a number of different companies. Starting things off with a bang is Nvidia which has announced a slate of titles that will support Nvidia DLSS and GeForce RTX including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Check out 4K trailers for both below (especially the former since it reveals the Grand Unifier Raker).gamingbolt.com
