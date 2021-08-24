Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Dying Light 2 Stay Human Will Support Nvidia DLSS and GeForce RTX

But Does He Like Piña Coladas and Being Caught in the Rain?. The hotly anticipated Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is fast approaching, and you know what that means: lots and lots of promotional videos where developers shed a little light on what’s going on behind the scenes. In the case of Steve Szczepkowski, Senior Audio Director at Eidos-Montréal, that means going backstage on the way that the game’s soundtrack was created–and how it will influence a gameplay mechanic.