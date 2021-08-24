Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

SEO Marketing Specialist Luke Genteman Joins Medical Consulting Group

MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Medical Consulting Group (MCG) welcomes Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Marketing Specialist Luke Genteman to its team of digital and creative marketing professionals. An experienced strategist, Luke joins MCG with a background in digital marketing, social media management, podcast production, and business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Digital Marketing#Seo Marketing Specialist#Medical Consulting Group#Prweb#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Martech Disruptor Modo25 Secures Fourth Six Figure Investment

Digital martech innovator, Modo25 has secured a fourth six-figure investment round for its BOSCO™ Connect solution that benefits to online marketers globally. This time, the investment has come from three new investors with significant industry experience to support the continued global growth of Modo25 and BOSCO™. Richard Flint former CEO...
BusinessThe Drum

Developing a data-led approach to digital marketing for ChloBo

ChloBo is a growing handmade jewellery brand, known for its signature ‘stackable’ design. It had an existing strong presence in retail partners and following investment, the company was keen to expand its direct-to-consumer offering and online presence with a data led approach to digital marketing. PROFILE. Following exploratory analysis, our...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Phylum Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Leader Dan Burns to Board of Directors

EVERGREEN, Colo. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Phylum, the company defining the future of software supply chain security, recently announced the appointment of Dan Burns to its board of directors. Most recently, Mr. Burns served as the co-founder and CEO of Optiv. Burns is a leading expert on cybersecurity, business strategy,...
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Revenue Recovery Specialist Dee Bowden of BCS Solutions Is Speaking On The Topic "How to Collect the Cash and Keep Your Business Profitable" For The DC SBDC

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Specialist, of BCS Solutions, and author of the book “Collect The Cash: The Sale Is Not Complete Until The Money Is In The Bank” has come together in a collaborative effort with the DC SBDC Lead Center at Howard University School of Business to help small business owners grow their financial bottom line with her system.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Spicely Organics® Names CPG Veteran Chris Cole to General Manager

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Spicely Organics®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality organic spices today announced it promoted Chris Cole, consumer packaged goods veteran, to its newly created role of General Manager. In Mr. Cole’s new role, he will oversee sales, marketing, quality assurance, purchasing, and all operations (manufacturing,...
BusinessMySanAntonio

The 20 Announces Ken Pecot as New Chief Operating Officer

The 20, a leading MSP consortium, announced the hiring of Ken Pecot as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ken is a highly experienced senior executive with a proven track record of helping companies grow their business. He has an extensive background in Global P&L Management, Professional and Managed Services, Manufacturing and SCO, Enterprise IT Operations, Sales, R&D Leadership, Product Management, Corporate Strategy and International Business. Ken has run business units with global P&L’s in excess of $2Billion. He has held previous executive roles with Netscout Systems, Danaher Corporation, Real Networks and Nortel Networks. Ken excels in Building Winning Teams, Lean Business Methodologies and helping his customers win in the marketplace.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

XCentium Hires Business Development Executive, Accelerating Growth Plans

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Award-winning digital consulting firm XCentium, welcomed Jenny Doke to their business development team this week. Jenny’s responsibilities include sales leadership and accelerating XCentium's growth by developing relationships with new logos west of the Mississippi and expanding their presence with key technology partners including Sitecore, Salesforce, and Optimizely.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Mployer Advisor Announces Detroit's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Recipients for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers, is pleased to announce the Detroit area’s recipients of its inaugural “Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards” for 2021. Mployer Advisor’s Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on industry experience, company size, online ratings and reviews and recognizes esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers and peers.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Meridian Adhesives Group Announces Acquisition of Prime Blend, LLC

DALTON, Ga. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced the addition of its fourteenth company to the group’s portfolio today upon the acquisition of Prime Blend, LLC, (Prime Blend). Prime Blend is a manufacturer and formulator of water-based and hot melt adhesives and coatings. The company primarily serves...
BusinessMySanAntonio

STG Announces New Executive as Chief Financial Officer & Expands Banking Shared Services Practice

Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Sangeeta Kishore as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Kishore has a deep history of leading progressive community banks, most recently part of the executive team that started Grasshopper Bank (the first digital bank for commercial customers in the US), that raised over $130 million to innovate how banks support commercial clients. Prior to joining Grasshopper Bank, Ms. Kishore was the CFO at Metropolitan Commercial Bank, served as the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Risk Officer at Kish Bank. STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize and increase back office operational efficiencies.
BusinessMySanAntonio

SuiteCentric Earns Spot on 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. magazine today revealed that SuiteCentric, an Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Partner, is No. 1,139 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Business Brokerage Raincatcher Announces National Expansion To Locally Serve National Business Owners Buy, Sell & Build Value

DENVER (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Denver-based business brokerage Raincatcher is proud to announce the expansion of a digital department, value building services, and three new regional offices. The national business brokerage was also ranked No 376 on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list in August, having previously been awarded Best Workplace and #1 Business Brokerage by the publication.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Michael Johnson Joins Astro Pak as Director of Technical Services

COSTA MESA, Calif. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Astro Pak is pleased to announce that Michael Johnson has joined the company as its Director of Technical Services. Mr. Johnson says his mandate is “to build and lead a department whose mission is to position Astro Pak on the technological forefront of precision and high purity cleaning and to provide ongoing technical support for sales, operations, and business development.” Mr. Johnson will partner closely with Astro Pak senior leaders in developing technical core competencies that support the long-term strategic plan of the company.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Milliken & Company Selects MarketingProfs for Enterprise B2B Marketing Training

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. MarketingProfs, a global leader in B2B marketing training and consulting, announced today that Milliken & Company has selected MarketingProfs PRO Enterprise training to develop and enhance the skills of its 140 global marketers. With a firm commitment to sustainability, Milliken applies its materials science...
EconomySan Francisco Examiner

How Sergio Salazar’s Staylisted Is Pioneering In The SEO And Digital Marketing Industry

As a crucial component in the already saturated marketing industry today, SEO is a must for all small and large enterprises. SEO is not only about search engines but good SEO practices improve the user experience and usability of a website. Sergio Salazar’s Staylisted is an experienced digital Marketing Agency that provides efficient marketing solutions to promote a company through skilfully developed websites, local SEO services, and complete online marketing management. Enriched with decades of experience of Salazar, his agency provides an excellent answer to business needs. Salazar has developed Staylisted as a one-of-a-kind SEO Marketing Agency in Phoenix, Arizona, offering vast visibility focusing on thousands of micro and small enterprises. Based on the expertise of Salazar along with his experience and dedication, Staylisted would carefully promote brands and companies. His firm concentrated on small companies, particularly skilled trades. They supplied services that were expensive and well built.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Risk Consulting Partners is acquired by Chicago-based Alera Group

Risk Consulting Partners (RCP), a St. Louis-based insurance brokerage, has been acquired by growing national insurance and wealth management firm Alera Group. Alera, based in Deerfield, Illinois, outside Chicago, said the acquisition would expand its private equity and executive risk expertise, according to trade journal Insurance Business. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

JK Consulting Group Offers Road Map to Business Success in the New Normal

WAYNE, N.J. (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. JK Consulting Group publishes a guide to business success in the new normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on organizations from small to midsize businesses (SMBs) to multinational corporations. These veteran consultants blend decades of experience with today’s business insights, to offer direction on the new road ahead.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Real Chemistry and Aktana Partner to Combine Social and Claims Data with AI Insights to Drive Better Healthcare Provider Experiences with Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, and Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership that will transform commercial strategy, engagement and execution. Pre-built integrations between the two companies’ solutions will translate Real Chemistry’s billions of healthcare social data points from 3 million healthcare influencers and 160,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and claims data into dynamic, actionable insights for life sciences sales, marketing and medical teams.
Healthmartechseries.com

WebMD And symplr Partner To Offer Healthcare Organizations Integrated Content, Search, And Scheduling For Consumers

A unique SEO-based patient acquisition solution combines consumer demand generation and fulfillment through health content, provider search, and scheduling. WebMD and symplr announced that they have partnered to combine WebMD’s industry-leading online health information with symplr’s best-in-class provider search and scheduling. The new offering utilizes search engine optimization and trusted content to drive consumers to a health system’s digital front door for real-time provider search and appointment scheduling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy