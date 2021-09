Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson just has a way with words, doesn’t she? That much was evident once again in Robertson’s latest social media post. There is no doubt about it — Sadie Robertson is a young woman with many talents. She’s an accomplished, actress, dancer, and author. She is also a loving daughter, sister, and as most Duck Dynasty fans know by now, a new mother. The latter of which has given Robertson a whole new perspective on life. She explained on Thursday just how grateful she is for her father, fellow Duck Dynasty star, Willie Robertson.