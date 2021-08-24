Cancel
Tarrytown, NY

Tarrytown Music Hall Launches Vinyl Record Sale Fund Raiser

Cover picture for the articleSince 1980, the Tarrytown Music Hall has operated as a not-for-profit organization. Today, the venue operates with few full-time staff, freelance workers, and 200 volunteers. One volunteer, Greg Jaquin, is the organizer of the Vinyl Record Sale Fundraiser. He is a local artist, who will be performing at the Music Hall Singer Songwriter Showcase October 26th. Greg has served as a volunteer throughout the past 3 years, and this is the second Vinyl Record Sale Fundraiser held for the Music Hall. Greg has a strong tie with the music hall, as he “grew up going to the theater as a kid. [The Tarrytown Music Hall] has a long history of bringing music to the Hudson Valley, and vinyl has a deep history in the music industry. It seemed like a natural pairing.” The fundraiser has brought a plethora of music lovers together, with many returning faces to peruse the ever-growing collection of vinyl records.

