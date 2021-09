I saw four children and a woman die in my immediate vicinity, ”reports the employee of a German organization. The Afghan had been called to the airport by his employer to be taken out of the country with his family. However, they waited in vain at the gate. There he observed terrible scenes on Saturday. The woman apparently passed out from exhaustion and dehydration and was then trampled to death because people were panicking from the oppression. Seven Afghans died that day in crowds outside the airport, the UK Ministry of Defense later said. Over the past week, according to NATO, there were at least twenty. Some were trampled to death, others were shot, according to eyewitnesses.