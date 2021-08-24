Daily Postcard: Blue Moon Shines Over Pajarito Acres
Daily Postcard: The Blue moon viewed from an upper deck of a residence Saturday in Pajarito Acres. The August Blue Moon is a harbinger of the upcoming autumn season. It happens considerably closer to the equinox than the solstice. So, in the Northern Hemisphere, this late summer Blue Moon shares characteristics with the upcoming Harvest Moon in September. By definition, the Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the autumn equinox. The true Harvest Moon will come on Sept. 20, 2021.Source: earthsky.org. Photo by Nancy Bartlit.ladailypost.com
