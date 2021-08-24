Daily Postcard: Blue Moon Shines Over Pajarito Acres

If skies are clear this weekend, you’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon . . . the “true” Blue Moon!. If skies are clear for you on Sunday, August 22nd, you’ll want to take a look at the Moon. For on that night, you will be feasting your eyes on the Blue Moon. The real Blue Moon. That is, it won’t actually be blue — it will be its usual dazzling, brilliant self. But it will be the rare full Moon to meet the actual definition.