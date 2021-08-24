Cancel
Fishing Report 8.24.2021

lakeofthewoodsmn.com
 9 days ago

On the south end… The walleye fishing remains good. It really helps to be versatile. It seems one day fish are set up in an area and the next they slid somewhere else. There has been some good fishing in 25-29′ in front of Pine Island. When the south wind blows, the Zippel Bay and Graceton Beach area have been productive. These fish have been in the 17-21′ area and are mainly small fish and eaters with some slots thrown in.

