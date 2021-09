With TV industry veteran Josh Sapan leaving his president and CEO titles at AMC Networks after 26 years to become executive vice chairman, it’s the end of an era for the TV and streaming company behind the likes of The Walking Dead home AMC and horror streamer Shudder. But at this moment of transition, some Wall Street experts also wonder if an often-suggested potential sale of AMC Networks could materialize as the company searches for a new, permanent CEO. Sapan’s lengthy tenure saw him lead, or address, broader industry trends. In late November of 1995, when Sapan was named chief of...