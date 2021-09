Gabrielle Union just recently wrapped up filming on her upcoming Netflix movie, The Perfect Find. While the moment was marked with a surprise gift from her husband, Dwyane Wade, the actress took to Instagram to talk about how hard it was to be separated from her family. “Every time I go away for work and I'm away from my family, it's brutal and I always question if I'm making the best decision,” she confessed. “But what @dwyanewade surprised me with on my last day of filming reminded me that with the support of my husband and family I can do anything and thrive.”