Morgan County, GA

Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports

By Patrick Yost
Morgan County Citizen
 8 days ago

On Aug. 23, an unruly child complaint was filed at an Old Mill Road residence. According to reports, a woman said her 17-year-old niece had left her residence sometime after 1:30 a.m. The woman said the niece was staying the night at her residence because when she stayed at her home in Walton County, she had been allegedly sneaking out with her 19-year-old boyfriend. The woman said she observed a vehicle matching the description of the boyfriend’s vehicle leaving her neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The niece’s mother said the activity was a “constant problem.” The teen was placed on a “Be on the lookout” list. The following day, a deputy advised that the teen had been returned to her Walton County residence and was “safe and sound.”

www.morgancountycitizen.com

